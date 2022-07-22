Energy Dept begins formal process of deregulating petrol price in SA
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has started the formal process of deregulating the price of petrol in South Africa.
Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe on Friday published a government gazette, asking the public to chip in on his intention to introduce a price cap for 93 octane.
This will allow fuel retailers to set their own fuel prices including petrol discounts.
Currently, the exact price of petrol is set by the government.
South Africans have 30 days to comment on the proposal before the process can be implemented.
Economist at RMB Siobhan Redford explained what the price cap might look like: “The current retailer margin is sitting at 228 cents per litre and the current formula would be the very obvious case where there could be some competition if it were to be amongst some retailers.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Energy Dept begins formal process of deregulating petrol price in SA
Source : CapeTalk/Qama Qukula
More from Business
South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes
Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier.Read More
Namibia to export cheetahs to India, where they went extinct 70 years ago
Refilwe Moloto had a chat with international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist.Read More
'It'd be terrible if Numsa conference devolves into chaos. It’s on the cards'
'We are headed, unfortunately, for more factional battles,' says James Horn of Cowan-Harper-Madikizela Attorneys as he looks at the suspension of 31 Numsa members ahead of its national conference next week.Read More
Money-Stress Survey: 'South Africans running out of money before month end'
John Perlman speaks to Debt Buster's manager of payments, Nosiphiwo Nxawe, about its first money-stress tracker survey.Read More
Eskom clarifies proposed R938 tariff for solar power users
John Maytham spoke to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha to discuss Eskom’s controversial new tariff proposal.Read More
Rate hike will hammer consumers already relying on record levels of credit
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Nolwandle Mthombeni, Senior Banks Analyst at Intellidex.Read More
BP helps SA Harvest feed hungry people, reduce landfill methane emission
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Alan Browde, CEO of surplus food distributor SA Harvest, about the partnership with BP Southern Africa.Read More
PURA hits the sweet spot with low-sugar soft drinks, exporting to 13 countries
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Greig Jansen, founder and CEO of SA's Pura Beverage Company.Read More
Inflation-busting rate hike: 'Full impact on economy will only be felt in 2023'
Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Goolam Ballim (Standard Bank) after the Reserve Bank announced a repo rate increase.Read More
More from Local
Eskom announces load shedding-free weekend
In a statement, the power utility said stage 1 power cuts will be introduced form 4 pm on Friday until midnight.Read More
GDE online application system 'functional despite initial delay'
The online process, which closes on 19 August, is open for Grade 1 and Grade 8 pupils across Gauteng.Read More
'I'm on the right track': McKenzie on 100 days in office as Central Karoo mayor
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Eyewitness News reporter - Graig-Lee Smith, about McKenzie's first 100 days in office.Read More
ANC eThekwini region hinted as main decider for KZN elective conference outcome
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Eyewitness News senior political journalist - Tshidi Madia, about the latest in the KZN ANC elective conference.Read More
Babita Deokaran's murder trial postponed as State, defence need more time
Uveka Rangappa speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Bernadette Wicks for an update on the Babita Deokaran murder trial.Read More
Sensate focus: How this sex therapy method can improve intimacy & reduce anxiety
Clement Manyathela spoke to sex educator and relationship coach, Nu Davidson, about the importance of sensate focus therapy.Read More
Having challenges conceiving? A visit to the Fertility Show Africa may help
Infertility Awareness Association of South Africa CEO and founder Saskia Williams says the event, which will be held in Sandton on the 23rd and 24th of July, is free.Read More
LISTEN: What to do when your property is hijacked
Corporate law and commercial litigation partner at Cowan-Harper-Madikizela Attorneys - Dominic Steyn says organised syndicates have mobilised and are taking over properties.Read More
Expanding inclusivity: Why making SASL an official language matters
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Justice Ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri about amending the Constitution to include South African Sign Language as the 12th official language of South Africa.Read More