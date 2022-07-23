[WATCH] Nando's brings light (relief) to SA with roast of Eskom and de Ruyter
Nando's is loved as the fast food chain that helps South Africa laugh through the hard times with its topical social commentary.
During the darkness of rolling blackouts, it also added some freebies to lighten the load.
Nando's "Bright Sides" promotion offers sides for delivery orders matching the stage of load shedding, for mahhala.
RELATED: Nando's caps free 'bright' sides at 4, 'unlike Eskom with power cuts!'
Its latest promo takes a shot at Eskom and CEO André de Ruyter, with hilarious results.
The ad features a family celebrating load shedding, 'cos the higher the stage, the more free sides!
Like darkness through the winter nights so are the days of our lives ⏳Mara there’s a Bright Side at Nando’s.🔥Order a full chicken on the Nando’s app and get free sides that match the load shedding stage we are on as a country. #NandosBrightSides Ts&Cs Apply pic.twitter.com/ZXHwwW8NHx— NandosSA (@NandosSA) July 20, 2022
Mzansi is loving it - especially the jabs at de Ruyter and even President Cyril Ramaphosa.
"Definitely the best Nando's advert in 20 years", concludes one tweep.
Gen-deRuyter 🤣🤞— Time EP (@ostesiiT_Music) July 21, 2022
🤣🤣🤣 "Its the CR17 model should be work, but it doesn't"— Sibusiso kaSikhakhane Sithole (@Sibusiso_Vuuh) July 20, 2022
Can we get stage 8 please 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺.— Trevor Daniels _ Rich Uncle (@tddaniels_) July 22, 2022
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Nando's brings light (relief) to SA with roast of Eskom and de Ruyter
Source : https://twitter.com/NandosSA/status/1549792488734474242
