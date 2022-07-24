Catch I am A Woman at the Market Theatre in celebration of Women's Month
JOHANNESBURG - In celebration of Women's Month in August, the Market Theatre has curated an intriguing season of productions.
One of them, _I am A Woman - _a one-woman play by novelist Nthikeng Mohlele premiered in July and will run until mid-August.
Award-winning playwright and director of the play - Palesa Mazamisa said the story is anchored on themes of love, belonging and female identity in modern South Africa.
Mazamisa was in conversation with Refiloe Mpakanyane.
It takes place in modern South Africa - Johannesburg. Centred around 38-year old Mmabatho...who has experienced tragedy and loss in her life and her way of coping with that loss was to just throw herself into her work and her work being the CEO of the JSE - a very male-dominated field. So the story examines how she deals with the loss.Palesa Mazamisa - Award-winning playwright and director
Talented actress Nqobile Sipamla plays Mmabatho.
Getting ready to go see some theatre. The last time I watched a show was in Grahamstown @artsfestival ...had a few weeks to download the creative genius now it's time for The Market Theatre ❤ love Palesa Mazamisa BTW 💕 💞 pic.twitter.com/GoWhKRvkL8— Thozama Busakwe (@Thozama_Busakwe) July 23, 2022
Mazamisa said audiences can expect a highly emotive, philosophical and humorous story that "shows a lot of depth and breadth of women in modern-day society being in high-powered jobs and having to deal with all sorts of things in life."
You can listen to the full conversation below:
