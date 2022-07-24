You're no longer invested in growing together? It may be time to move on: expert
How do you know that a relationship has run its natural course and it's time to move on, for good?
One of the reasons that couples have cited for wanting to part ways is that they feel that the love is fading or they've grown apart.
Refiloe Mpakanyane, in conversation with our resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane, asked how one knows if a 'faded spark' is merely a chapter in a relationship or a passing phase, versus a strong indicator that it's over?
Jiyane explained that relationship breakups are never always clear-cut for everyone, and coming to the realisation that it's over may be through a combination of telltales, and not necessarily just one.
We kind of always want to think that this is going to be my forever bcecause within us is that need to belong, however, sometimes forever comes sooner than we think because we discover as we journey into the relationship that there are just some incompatibilities.Khosi Jiyane - clinical psychologist
We grow as people and it may be that the relationship does not have that elasticity, it doesn't go the distance. You feel estranged from each other. You can no longer recognise perhaps even yourself and this person...And it's not that just you've grown apart, it's that you're no longer invested in growing together.Khosi Jiyane - clinical psychologist
Mpakanyane and Jiyane also unpacked the complexities of ending an abusive relationship.
I think the one deal-breaker that should never be negotiable is abuse. The principle is this - what we tolerate, we authorise.Khosi Jiyane - clinical psychologist
You can listen to the rest of the conversation below:
