Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Financial stress impacts health - DebtBusters' Money-Stress Tracker survey

24 July 2022 2:06 PM
by Palesa Manaleng
Tags:
Debt
Debtbusters
Money-Stress Tracker

Over 70% said they are feeling some sort of financial stress in their life and from that group, 94% said this was impacting their whole life," said DebtBusters' Benay Sager.

South Africans' high levels of financial stress are negatively affecting their health, as well as home and work lives.

This is according to the latest results from the Money-Stress Tracker survey, released by financial debt company DebtBusters earlier this week. Over 14,000 people took part.

Among other things, results indicate that over half (52%) of the people polled feel stressed and anxious about running out of money before the end of the month. Over 70% indicated that the financial stress was spilling over to their work life, while another 76% said that even their health was being affected by their financial issues.

Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to the head of DebtBusters - Benay Sager about this.

"I think it's probably a few things. We wanted to pulse on how the population is feeling when it comes to stress and particularly stress that is induced by not having enough money and I think our starting point was, does financial stress cause stress in other aspects of life?

"And I think as you said earlier the answer to that is, unfortunately, yes. But from a major finding perspective, over 70% said they are feeling some sort of financial stress in their life and from that group, 94% said this was impacting their whole life," said Sager.

The survey is believed to be one of the largest ever done to determine how money stress impacts other aspects of people's lives.

"The second major finding building on that for women it was all four aspects, finances, home life, work life and health. They seem to be more stressed than men," said Sager.

You can listen to the full interview below:




