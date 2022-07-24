Concerns around epileptic deaths as World Brain Day is marked





The president of the Neurological Association of South Africa (NASA) has reflected on concerns about the rising numbers of premature deaths of people with epilepsy. World Brain Day was marked on Friday 22 July 2022. Dr Patty Francis has also highlighted the gap, in the percentage of people with epilepsy whose seizures are not being appropriately treated, while speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane.

This year's theme for World Brain Day is Brain Health for All. Dr Francis says the wide treatment gap in the percentage of people with epilepsy, whose seizures are not appropriately treated at a given point in time, is estimated at about 75% in low income countries. It's substantially higher in rural versus urban areas.

"World Brain Day is a day that has been inaugurated by the World Federation of Neurology which is a collaborative effort by neurologists throughout the world to advocate for brain health. I'm sure you yourself think of neurology as being pretty much an ivory tour speciality. And the World Federation of Neurology has identified the need for advocacy to come from within the medical community to raise awareness of different diseases so we have highlighted the different diseases as the years go by. But this year with the bludgeoning increase of many neurological disorders they decided on Brain Health for All. Raising awareness of healthy brains, and using epilepsy as a key model for an entirely treatable neurological condition, yet significantly under-treated in large parts of the world."

