CHARLES NQAKULA: Diagnosis of the health of the ANC

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 12:05
Wrap and analysis of the ANC KZN Conference.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist
Sandile Swana, Political Analyst. (WITS)
Today at 12:10
ANC picket at Luthuli house and Constitutional hill in CPT over ongoing salary issues.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ronald Masinda - Reporter at EWN
Nokukhanya Mntambo - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:15
Public Protector Adv. Busisiwe Mkhwebane is back in the Western Cape High Court to challenge her suspension. The application has resulted in the Parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office being put on hold.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mpumelelo Zikalala- Legal Analyst
Today at 12:23
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Madam Justice Mandisa Muriel Lindelwa Maya, current President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, as Deputy Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa with effect from 1 September 2022.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:37
SILENCED | 'Our lives could be in danger': Inside Babita Deokaran's R850m 'fraud' probe.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter
Today at 12:41
THE LABOUR COURT HAS INTERDICTED THE NUMSA CONFERENCE IN CAPE TOWN THAT WAS SUPPOSED TO START TODAY.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:52
The Chairperson of the Commission for Gender Equality, Ms. Tamara Mathebula, wishes to congratulate Banyana Banyana following their victory against Morocco last night. "Banyana winning the women's African Cup of Nations is a sign that women's football in
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Javu Baloyi - spokesperson at Commission For Gender Equality
Today at 12:56
Sports wrap with Mawande.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mawande Mateza EWN SPORTS Reporter
Today at 15:10
Hillary Gardee's Murder case back in Court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:20
ANC staff picketing outside Luthuli over unpaid salaries
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mvusi Mdala, ANC staff representative committee
Today at 15:40
Talker-
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:50
President Ramaphosa confirms Judge Mandisa Maya as the new Deputy Chief Justice
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
MbekezeliBenjamin, Researcher Organisation for Judges Matter
Today at 16:10
Developing of superbugs in South African hospitals
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:40
Talker-
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:50
Mkhwebane back in court to challenge her suspension
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 18:08
[PITCHED] Wheat prices drop after Russia and Ukraine agree to unblock grain shipment
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:12
Anglo American Platinum declares bonus dividend despite lower earnings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Natascha Viljoen - CEO of Anglo American Platinum
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature - Take Charge: Life Lessons on the Road to CEO by Nyimpini Mabunda
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nyimpini Mabunda - CEO of General Electric Southern Africa and chair of US-SA Business at the US Chamber of Commerce.
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money - South African cricketer, Temba Bavuma
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Temba Bavuma - South Africa batsman and limited-overs captain
Latest Local
Eskom warns of risk of blackouts after five units trip at Kriel power station The utility in a statement said that the fault appeared to be related to the heavy mist conditions that was experienced at the tim... 25 July 2022 11:14 AM
Desiree Ellis exudes leadership qualities, says former Banyana Banyana player Former Banyana Banyana player Khabo Zitha praises head coach Desiree Ellis following the team's Wafcon victory at the weekend. 25 July 2022 9:51 AM
Negligent administration brings SA public health system to collapse: Doctor convenor of the Progressive Health Forum and 'I Am' movement signatory Dr Aslam Dasoo said the government must effect changes in t... 25 July 2022 9:02 AM
View all Local
CHARLES NQAKULA: Diagnosis of the health of the ANC African National Congress (ANC) veteran Charles Nqakula calls on the party to convene a consultative conference where it can discu... 25 July 2022 9:00 AM
KZN ANC calls for step aside resolution to be scrapped KwaZulu-Natal officials have claimed that the rule is being used to target certain political opponents. 25 July 2022 6:34 AM
Ramaphosa answers Mkhwebane’s 31 questions on Phala Phala saga The president’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed on Friday that the president sent a written response to the public protect... 22 July 2022 5:07 PM
View all Politics
Alan Winde: Western Cape can fix Eskom, save SA from loadshedding Africa Melane interviews Alan Winde, Premier of the Western Cape. 25 July 2022 10:46 AM
Online gambling on the rise amidst soaring cost of living in SA Refilwe Moloto speaks to the head of knowledge and insights at Old Mutual, Vuyokazi Mabude, on the findings of the Old Mutual Savi... 25 July 2022 10:08 AM
Three ways to deal with the repo rate increase for tenants and landlords Africa Melane speaks to property investor Laurens Boel about how the increased repo rate will impact your bond repayments and what... 25 July 2022 8:04 AM
View all Business
What 'Jerusalema' copyright battle says about exploitation of artists in SA Refilwe Moloto speaks to partner and Trademark and Copyright Attorney at Adams and Adams Stephen Hollis about Charmza the DJ and B... 25 July 2022 10:37 AM
WATCH: Waiter singing 'You raise me up' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 July 2022 10:33 AM
It's okay to groove, says Fourways Farmers Market owner Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 July 2022 9:35 AM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana Banyana's 2020 Wafcon title a result of maturity: Desiree Elis Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Elis says the team was determined to win and it paid off. 25 July 2022 11:07 AM
Banyana Banyana crowned queens of the continent at Wafcon After a goalless first half, Hildah Magaia put Banyana Banyana in the lead when she beat Morocco goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi with... 24 July 2022 10:17 AM
'We're ready for the game, we know it won't be easy': Coach Ellis on Awcon final Clement Manyathela spoke to Banyana Banyana head coach - Desiree Ellis, about the Africa Women's Cup of Nations final in Morocco. 22 July 2022 12:29 PM
View all Sport
Entries flood in for #ThankYouTrucker Competition The aim of #ThankYouTrucker is to recognise, reward and celebrate our unsung heroes on the road - the public is keen to join in! 25 July 2022 6:00 AM
Catch I am A Woman at the Market Theatre in celebration of Women's Month Director of the one-woman play, Palesa Mazamisa says the play is anchored on themes of love, belonging, female identity in modern... 24 July 2022 1:49 PM
Anele Mdoda honoured to host Miss SA 2022 final Award-winning radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda has been announced as the host of the Miss South Africa 2022 final at Time Squa... 19 July 2022 10:37 AM
View all Entertainment
Namibia to export cheetahs to India, where they went extinct 70 years ago Refilwe Moloto had a chat with international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist. 22 July 2022 12:55 PM
Better call Saul! Real-life lassie leads rescue crews to owner after fall Saul the Border collie lead rescuers more than 200 meters to its injured owner who had fallen while hiking in California. 21 July 2022 2:40 PM
Russia plans to widen its invasion of Ukraine The Russian military is getting ready to widen the scope of its invasion, which had been focused on the east of Ukraine. 21 July 2022 10:24 AM
View all World
LISTEN: 'Africa can be a confederal state,' says Prof Lumumba Clement Manyathela speaks to Professor Patrick Lumumba about the state of African politics. 23 July 2022 3:11 PM
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. 21 July 2022 2:56 PM
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022 Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how. 19 July 2022 3:32 PM
View all Africa
CHARLES NQAKULA: Diagnosis of the health of the ANC African National Congress (ANC) veteran Charles Nqakula calls on the party to convene a consultative conference where it can discu... 25 July 2022 9:00 AM
South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier. 22 July 2022 4:47 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The thrill of twill: say yes to the chino Say yes to the chino, and say yes to you! Even if you have to go to the men’s section to get them. Try a couple of pairs on, tell... 21 July 2022 12:51 PM
View all Opinion
Home
Opinion
Politics

CHARLES NQAKULA: Diagnosis of the health of the ANC

25 July 2022 9:00 AM
by Charles Nqakula
African National Congress ANC
Charles Nqakula
2022 ANC policy conference

African National Congress (ANC) veteran Charles Nqakula calls on the party to convene a consultative conference where it can discuss the state of the party and where it can draw up a programme of action to decisively deal with the ills affecting the party.

OPINION

In the past decade, there have been many voices within the ranks of the African National Congress (ANC), where a great measure of unhappiness has been expressed regarding the state of the ANC. The matter was raised quite strongly by the movement’s stalwarts and veterans during the period 2016-2017.

The concerned members argued in 2017 that the policy conference scheduled for 30 June that year, had to be converted into a consultative conference “to allocate time and space to diagnose the health of the organisation and attempt to come up with solutions and programmes,” according to the diagnostic organisational report that was delivered at the policy conference by then secretary-general, Gwede Mantashe.

Mantashe told the conference that the national executive committee had decided that the first two days of the policy conference would focus on the health of the organisation, to accommodate the proposal of the stalwarts and veterans who wanted a discussion on the state of the organisation.

There was tremendous hostility towards Mantashe’s diagnostic analysis of the organisation. At that time, different factions were fighting to protect their interests vis-à-vis the leadership slates that had been drawn up leading to the December 2017 conference.

Those who were opposed to the diagnostic report were part of the NDZ17 base that was supporting Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Their view was that the report on the health of the organisation was meant to attack President Jacob Zuma and, in the circumstances, undermine Nkosazana’s effort to be the next ANC president.

Mantashe had raised the matter of corruption within the ranks of the ANC. He spoke about state capture and the influence of the Gupta brothers. He said, “It is, indeed, correct to state that the Guptas can do business anytime (and) anywhere with whomsoever. However, their relationships with the families of prominent leaders attract the attention of the people. When there are benefits that accrue to families of the leadership, it is assumed to be corrupt.”

Mantashe raised a number of issues that spoke to the ANC’s maladies. He said there was a serious decline in the ethics, values and traditions of the movement; that the quality of the branches of the ANC and the membership in general, was very poor. He added that there was the rapid collapse of the organisational discipline and that there was a decline in the ideological outlook of the Movement.

He said the ANC was beset by divisions and factions that had become a seemingly permanent feature of the movement. Consequently, there was a growing trust deficit between the people and their movement, which was impacted by the perception that the ANC was entirely corrupt.

There was no serious engagement with Mantashe’s diagnostic analysis of the state of the ANC. Any political analyst worth their salt cannot maintain that the ANC is better today than it was when Mantashe did his analysis. In his foreword to the Policy Conference 2022 Special Edition, President Cyril Ramaphosa makes the following observation: “Our Movement equally faces enormous challenges in this period, as witnessed by the decline in support with the 2021 local government elections. This mirrors the declining level of trust and credibility in us as leadership and cadres.”

But, the ANC’s electoral support has been declining since 2009. When President Mbeki was leading the ANC in 1999, the ANC won 66.35% of the vote, higher than the 62.65% scored under President Mandela in 1994. The ANC’s support in 2009, under ANC president Jacob Zuma, was 65.90%, compared to the 69.69% during the third election, under Mbeki. In 2014, the ANC scored 62.15% and 57.50% in 2019.

The stalwarts and veterans of the ANC were correct when they argued in 2017 for converting the policy conference into a consultative exercise, to do a proper analysis of what is happening in the ANC and remedy the ills afflicting the movement.

The situation that Mantashe painted for the delegates in 2017 is worse today, which calls for a special engagement by members of the ANC to prepare the ground for a serious discussion on the question of unity and renewal. When Mantashe spoke about “solutions and programmes”, he was talking to strategy and tactics.

The cancer that the ANC must deal with is the hostility by some members to the themes of strategy and tactics as well as to theory and ideology. Some members do not embrace those matters because they see political discourse as delays to their ascendance to positions of leadership and access to resources. When they are at meetings, they talk resources – what tenders should go where.

Mantashe put this matter as follows in his diagnostic analysis: “Although the membership of the ANC is more literate now, the culture of reading policy documents of the Movement is dying, because political and ideological clarity is no longer the deciding factor for election to leadership positions and deployment.”

Leadership and deployment have become a means to resources. Both those aspects are bought by those who want to be leaders. It is a matter of public knowledge that thousands of rands changed hands at the 2017 ANC national conference where leaders were buying support for the positions they wanted. Those leaders mobilised huge amounts of money for them to be able to buy support.

The forthcoming ANC policy conference is not going to change the circumstances Mantashe pointed to in his diagnostic report. It will not even stop corruption. Huge amounts of money will still be used in the national conference in December to buy support for leadership positions – another type of corruption, which seems to be acceptable in the ANC these days.

It would have been better to organise, at this time, a consultative conference, like the 1969 Morogoro Consultative Conference, where a deep analysis was done following deep problems in the movement occasioned by an incipient process of immoral behaviour involving both leaders and cadres in the External Mission of the ANC. Revolutionary morality had flown out of the window.

Real renewal and unity happened as a consequence of the Morogoro Conference. One of the young attendants at the conference at the time, was Sindiso Mfenyana, who published before the policy conference in 2017, and who attended that conference as a veteran, a book entitled Walking with Giants.

He writes the following, among other things, regarding the Morogoro conference: “The ensuing discussion and debate at the Morogoro conference provided the basis for the important document Strategy and Tactics of the ANC, (which) introduced a new way of analysing the struggle and charting the way forward.”

The second consultative conference of the ANC was held in 1985, at the small town of Kabwe, in Zambia. That conference did an assessment of the road travelled since the Morogoro Conference and, using the decisions of the first conference, mapped a new programme going forward. That new programme resulted in the unbanning in 1990, of the ANC together with other revolutionary organisations and the resultant democratic breakthrough in 1994.

The ANC should be wise and convene a consultative conference, where it can pick up Mantashe’s diagnostic report and discuss it sincerely and with purpose, where a programme of action would be devised to deal decisively with all the ills that are detrimentally affecting the ANC.

Charles Nqakula is a former minister and national security adviser to Cyril Ramaphosa, and is an ANC veteran.


This article first appeared on EWN : CHARLES NQAKULA: Diagnosis of the health of the ANC




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
