KZN ANC calls for step aside resolution to be scrapped

Today at 12:05 Wrap and analysis of the ANC KZN Conference. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist

Sandile Swana, Political Analyst. (WITS)

Today at 12:10 ANC picket at Luthuli house and Constitutional hill in CPT over ongoing salary issues. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Ronald Masinda - Reporter at EWN

Nokukhanya Mntambo - EWN Reporter

Today at 12:15 Public Protector Adv. Busisiwe Mkhwebane is back in the Western Cape High Court to challenge her suspension. The application has resulted in the Parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office being put on hold. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mpumelelo Zikalala- Legal Analyst

Today at 12:23 President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Madam Justice Mandisa Muriel Lindelwa Maya, current President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, as Deputy Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa with effect from 1 September 2022. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:37 SILENCED | 'Our lives could be in danger': Inside Babita Deokaran's R850m 'fraud' probe. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter

Today at 12:41 THE LABOUR COURT HAS INTERDICTED THE NUMSA CONFERENCE IN CAPE TOWN THAT WAS SUPPOSED TO START TODAY. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN

Today at 12:52 The Chairperson of the Commission for Gender Equality, Ms. Tamara Mathebula, wishes to congratulate Banyana Banyana following their victory against Morocco last night. "Banyana winning the women's African Cup of Nations is a sign that women's football in The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Javu Baloyi - spokesperson at Commission For Gender Equality

Today at 12:56 Sports wrap with Mawande. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mawande Mateza EWN SPORTS Reporter

Today at 15:10 Hillary Gardee's Murder case back in Court Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 15:20 ANC staff picketing outside Luthuli over unpaid salaries Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Mvusi Mdala, ANC staff representative committee

Today at 15:40 Talker- Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 15:50 President Ramaphosa confirms Judge Mandisa Maya as the new Deputy Chief Justice Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

MbekezeliBenjamin, Researcher Organisation for Judges Matter

Today at 16:10 Developing of superbugs in South African hospitals Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 16:40 Talker- Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 16:50 Mkhwebane back in court to challenge her suspension Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 18:08 [PITCHED] Wheat prices drop after Russia and Ukraine agree to unblock grain shipment The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Today at 18:12 Anglo American Platinum declares bonus dividend despite lower earnings The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Natascha Viljoen - CEO of Anglo American Platinum

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Siboniso Nxumalo - Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:49 ZOOM Tech with Toby The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios

Today at 19:19 ZOOM Business Book feature - Take Charge: Life Lessons on the Road to CEO by Nyimpini Mabunda The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nyimpini Mabunda - CEO of General Electric Southern Africa and chair of US-SA Business at the US Chamber of Commerce.

