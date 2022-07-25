KZN ANC calls for step aside resolution to be scrapped
DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal has come out calling for the complete scrapping of the contentious 2017 step aside resolution.
In its declarations at the end of its three-day provincial conference, the party announced that it no longer just wanted the rule reviewed but to be done away with.
Some leaders, including secretary-general Ace Magashule, Zandile Gumede and others, have been barred from taking up their roles due to the rule.
The resolution, adopted at the Nasrec conference, calls for those facing corruption and other serious charges to voluntarily step aside or face immediate suspension.
KwaZulu-Natal officials have claimed that the rule is being used to target certain political opponents.
Newly-elected provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo: "Therefore the conference resolved that delegates at the national conference must forward the proposal that the step-aside must not be reviewed but must be scrapped."
This article first appeared on EWN : KZN ANC calls for step aside resolution to be scrapped
