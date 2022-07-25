Negligent administration brings SA public health system to collapse: Doctor
More than 130 health professionals including senior academics, senior specialists of major public hospitals and heads of departments have signed the 'I Am' petition calling for concrete changes to systemically fix the crumbling public healthcare system.
The letter has called on the Premier of Gauteng, David Makhura and Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahlato to effect the changes in public hospitals.
This comes after the open letter by Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital paediatrician, Dr Tim De Maayer that saw him suspended.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, convenor of the Progressive Health Forum and 'I Am' movement signatory Dr Aslam Dasoo says Dr De Maayer struck a nerve with his letter.
RELATED: We don't have supplies to intubate and ventilate babies - Rahima Moosa doctor
There have been many healthcare workers and health professionals trying to speak out and when they have they have been similarly intimidated and threatened.Dr Aslam Dasoo, Convenor of the Progressive Health Forum and 'I Am' movement signatory
Public health officials working in our hospitals will give you volumes of stories about how the administration of the system is so out of keeping with running the most complex health system on this continent. The kind of negligent administration has brought the system to a point of collapse.Dr Aslam Dasoo, Convenor of the Progressive Health Forum and 'I Am' movement’s signatories
Listen to the full interview below:
