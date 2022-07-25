Cool Runnings of the wine world: Raise a glass for local doccie Blind Ambition





Meet Joseph, Pardon, Tinashe and Marlvin.

Four Zimbabweans. Four refugees. Four of the world's best sommeliers.

Having escaped starvation and tyranny in their homeland and made Cape Town their home, these four men have conquered the odds to become South Africa's top sommeliers.

Their story is being told in a documentary being shown in local cinemas from this week.

It's called Blind Ambition and it's being touted as an 'inspiring underdog story for the ages' and the 'Cool Runnings of the wine industry’.

It follows this unlikely team of Zimbabwean refugees-turned-sommeliers who sought to shake up the international wine establishment when they decided to compete in the World Wine Tasting Championships.

Two of the cast, Team Zimbabwe's Joseph Dhafana and winemaker, local wine industry expert and founder of the Sommeliers Academy JV Ridon joined CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne on Weekend Breakfast:

Incredibly, these days, Joseph is a winemaker in his own right, but like his fellow teammates, he only had his first taste of wine when he came to South Africa a little over 12 years ago.

My first glass of wine was on 7 March 2010 around midday. I remember because it was my birthday...I didn't like it! Joseph Dhafana, Founder and director - Mosi Wines and Spirits

These days I have the vocabulary to describe it, it was acidic and astringent, but back then I didn't even know how to describe it. Joseph Dhafana, Founder and director - Mosi Wines and Spirits

After working his way up to become a sommelier in one of Cape Town's top restaurants, Joseph ended up qualifying to attend the World Wine Championships with Team South Africa under the tutelage of winemaker JV Ridon.

It was JV who, after meeting Pardon, Tinashe and Marlvin then suggested the foursome join forces and enter the championships as Team Zimbabwe.

"The World Wine Championships will break your heart!" says Sommeliers Academy founder JV Ridon. "It crushes you, it crushes your ego, making you feel you know nothing [about wine]."

The championships pit the best wine tasters in the world against each other.

Teams from 27 countries, are pushed to the limit under timed conditions to correctly identify 6 red and 6 white wines.

We have ten minutes per wine to identify the country where it's coming from, the cultivar, the region, the vintage and the producer. JV Ridon, Founder - Sommeliers Academy

The wine industry is notoriously white and carries with it an image of affluence and exclusivity says King.

How were Team Zimbabwe received by the rest of the wine world, she asks?

The wine world has to be transformed, you have to bring in something new to work with the old. Joseph Dhafana, Founder and director - Mosi Wines and Spirits

In 2018 Team Zimbabwe were the only completely black team at the championships. Team South Africa only had one black member. Joseph Dhafana, Founder and director - Mosi Wines and Spirits

I would like to think that we were the pioneers...15 years ago sommeliers on the floor were all white. Joseph Dhafana, Founder and director - Mosi Wines and Spirits

South Africa needs to understand that black people can do exactly what white people can do, sometimes better. Joseph Dhafana, Founder and director - Mosi Wines and Spirits

Blind Ambition is an uplifting story of hope, courage and determination.

Check out the trailer for Blind Ambition below:

The official trailer for #BlindAmbition 🍷🇿🇼 The true story of an unlikely team of Zimbabwean refugees turned sommeliers who shake up the international wine establishment when they compete in the World Wine Tasting Championships. Coming soon.



pic.twitter.com/fyX5OviBqn — Blind Ambition (@Blind__Ambition) June 9, 2021

Blind Ambition is showing at The Labia, Nu-Metro Canal Walk and Ster-Kinekor V&A Waterfront from 29 July

RELATED: The story of Joseph Dhafana: From refugee to one of SA's top sommeliers

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cool Runnings of the wine world: Raise a glass for local doccie Blind Ambition