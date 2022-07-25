Desiree Ellis exudes leadership qualities, says former Banyana Banyana player
They're being hailed as the 'Queens of Africa'.
South Africa women's national soccer team roared to victory on Saturday night to become the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations champions.
Banyana Banyana won a hard-fought victory after beating Morocco 2-1 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Saturday.
They've also been named the women’s National Team of the Year.
Former Banyana player Khabo Zitha spoke to CapeTalk/702 and told Africa Melane she's been following the team since the day she left the game due to injury.
I've been their biggest fan and credit goes to the coach and the players themselves.Khabo Zitha, former player - Banyana Banyana
Zitha paid particular tribute to the team's head coach, Desiree Ellis.
If we're talking leadership qualities, we're talking about Desiree Ellis. It's not easy to lead youngsters.Khabo Zitha, Former player - Banyana Banyana
Zitha said the team bringing the trophy home was a form of healing for former Banyana Banyana players.
They did us proud, we've been trying to achieve that goal from generation to generation.Khabo Zitha, Former player - Banyana Banyana
RELATED:Banyana Banyana crowned queens of the continent at Wafcon
Zitha said the R10 million bonus offered last month by South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordan if they won, would have provided a huge motivation to the team.
I think that pushed the team. We never had a huge amount of money that was coming to the players.Khabo Zitha, former player - Banyana Banyana
Previously, we weren't getting paid, we would only be given money for transport. If you were staying in Pretoria you would know you'd been getting money for taxi fare. But that's water under the bridge, because now everything is getting better.Khabo Zitha, former player - Banyana Banyana
Zitha described the win as 'the biggest stepping stone' for women's football in South Africa.
It's clear. It's written on the wall that women can play football and it can be given back to women so that [they]can get payment and better salaries to build themselves lives after football.Khabo Zitha, Former player - Banyana Banyana
RELATED: Celebrate Banyana Banyana, let’s not compare: Desiree Ellis
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Desiree Ellis exudes leadership qualities, says former Banyana Banyana player
Source : @CAFwomen/Twitter
More from Local
Eskom warns of risk of blackouts after five units trip at Kriel power station
The utility in a statement said that the fault appeared to be related to the heavy mist conditions that was experienced at the time.Read More
Negligent administration brings SA public health system to collapse: Doctor
convenor of the Progressive Health Forum and 'I Am' movement signatory Dr Aslam Dasoo said the government must effect changes in the public health sector.Read More
KZN ANC calls for step aside resolution to be scrapped
KwaZulu-Natal officials have claimed that the rule is being used to target certain political opponents.Read More
Emerging Writers Awards project in honour of Don Mattera - Jhb City Theatre
Artistic director James Ngcobo said Mattera believed in young writers, and to celebrate his legacy they will commit to uplifting the youth in literature.Read More
Concerns around epileptic deaths as World Brain Day is marked
This year's theme for World Brain Day is Brain Health for All. The Neurological Association of South Africa (NASA) has raised concerns about the rise in the number of premature deaths of people with epilepsy.Read More
Upside of Failure: Ikalafeng says failure is your perception of falling short
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to the chairperson and founder of Brand Africa and the Brand leadership group, Thebe Ikalafeng, about his Upside of Failure.Read More
Another tavern shooting leaves 2 dead, 7 injured, in Garankuwa
Gauteng police say the gunmen driving a silver polo vehicle randomly opened fire at patrons who were sitting outside the outlet on Friday night.Read More
Bosasa corruption case hit by another postponement
Uveka Rangappa gets the latest on the Bosasa corruption case from the Investigating Directorate spokesperson - Sindisiwe Seboka.Read More
[WATCH] Nando's brings light (relief) to SA with roast of Eskom and de Ruyter
A gen-deRuyter called André and soft toys with the names Koeberg and Kusile... Nando's has done it again!Read More