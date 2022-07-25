What 'Jerusalema' copyright battle says about exploitation of artists in SA

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:05
Wrap and analysis of the ANC KZN Conference.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist
Sandile Swana, Political Analyst. (WITS)
Today at 12:10
ANC picket at Luthuli house and Constitutional hill in CPT over ongoing salary issues.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ronald Masinda - Reporter at EWN
Nokukhanya Mntambo - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:15
Public Protector Adv. Busisiwe Mkhwebane is back in the Western Cape High Court to challenge her suspension. The application has resulted in the Parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office being put on hold.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mpumelelo Zikalala- Legal Analyst
Today at 12:23
President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Madam Justice Mandisa Muriel Lindelwa Maya, current President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, as Deputy Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa with effect from 1 September 2022.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:37
SILENCED | 'Our lives could be in danger': Inside Babita Deokaran's R850m 'fraud' probe.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jeff Wicks- News24 Reporter
Today at 12:41
THE LABOUR COURT HAS INTERDICTED THE NUMSA CONFERENCE IN CAPE TOWN THAT WAS SUPPOSED TO START TODAY.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:52
The Chairperson of the Commission for Gender Equality, Ms. Tamara Mathebula, wishes to congratulate Banyana Banyana following their victory against Morocco last night. "Banyana winning the women's African Cup of Nations is a sign that women's football in
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Javu Baloyi - spokesperson at Commission For Gender Equality
Today at 12:56
Sports wrap with Mawande.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mawande Mateza EWN SPORTS Reporter
Today at 15:10
Hillary Gardee's Murder case back in Court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:20
ANC staff picketing outside Luthuli over unpaid salaries
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mvusi Mdala, ANC staff representative committee
Today at 15:40
Talker-
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:50
President Ramaphosa confirms Judge Mandisa Maya as the new Deputy Chief Justice
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
MbekezeliBenjamin, Researcher Organisation for Judges Matter
Today at 16:10
Developing of superbugs in South African hospitals
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:40
Talker-
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:50
Mkhwebane back in court to challenge her suspension
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 18:08
[PITCHED] Wheat prices drop after Russia and Ukraine agree to unblock grain shipment
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:12
Anglo American Platinum declares bonus dividend despite lower earnings
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Natascha Viljoen - CEO of Anglo American Platinum
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Siboniso Nxumalo - Portfolio at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature - Take Charge: Life Lessons on the Road to CEO by Nyimpini Mabunda
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nyimpini Mabunda - CEO of General Electric Southern Africa and chair of US-SA Business at the US Chamber of Commerce.
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money - South African cricketer, Temba Bavuma
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Temba Bavuma - South Africa batsman and limited-overs captain
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eskom warns of risk of blackouts after five units trip at Kriel power station The utility in a statement said that the fault appeared to be related to the heavy mist conditions that was experienced at the tim... 25 July 2022 11:14 AM
Desiree Ellis exudes leadership qualities, says former Banyana Banyana player Former Banyana Banyana player Khabo Zitha praises head coach Desiree Ellis following the team's Wafcon victory at the weekend. 25 July 2022 9:51 AM
Negligent administration brings SA public health system to collapse: Doctor convenor of the Progressive Health Forum and 'I Am' movement signatory Dr Aslam Dasoo said the government must effect changes in t... 25 July 2022 9:02 AM
View all Local
CHARLES NQAKULA: Diagnosis of the health of the ANC African National Congress (ANC) veteran Charles Nqakula calls on the party to convene a consultative conference where it can discu... 25 July 2022 9:00 AM
KZN ANC calls for step aside resolution to be scrapped KwaZulu-Natal officials have claimed that the rule is being used to target certain political opponents. 25 July 2022 6:34 AM
Ramaphosa answers Mkhwebane’s 31 questions on Phala Phala saga The president’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed on Friday that the president sent a written response to the public protect... 22 July 2022 5:07 PM
View all Politics
Alan Winde: Western Cape can fix Eskom, save SA from loadshedding Africa Melane interviews Alan Winde, Premier of the Western Cape. 25 July 2022 10:46 AM
Online gambling on the rise amidst soaring cost of living in SA Refilwe Moloto speaks to the head of knowledge and insights at Old Mutual, Vuyokazi Mabude, on the findings of the Old Mutual Savi... 25 July 2022 10:08 AM
Three ways to deal with the repo rate increase for tenants and landlords Africa Melane speaks to property investor Laurens Boel about how the increased repo rate will impact your bond repayments and what... 25 July 2022 8:04 AM
View all Business
What 'Jerusalema' copyright battle says about exploitation of artists in SA Refilwe Moloto speaks to partner and Trademark and Copyright Attorney at Adams and Adams Stephen Hollis about Charmza the DJ and B... 25 July 2022 10:37 AM
WATCH: Waiter singing 'You raise me up' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 July 2022 10:33 AM
It's okay to groove, says Fourways Farmers Market owner Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 July 2022 9:35 AM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana Banyana's 2020 Wafcon title a result of maturity: Desiree Elis Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Elis says the team was determined to win and it paid off. 25 July 2022 11:07 AM
Banyana Banyana crowned queens of the continent at Wafcon After a goalless first half, Hildah Magaia put Banyana Banyana in the lead when she beat Morocco goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi with... 24 July 2022 10:17 AM
'We're ready for the game, we know it won't be easy': Coach Ellis on Awcon final Clement Manyathela spoke to Banyana Banyana head coach - Desiree Ellis, about the Africa Women's Cup of Nations final in Morocco. 22 July 2022 12:29 PM
View all Sport
Entries flood in for #ThankYouTrucker Competition The aim of #ThankYouTrucker is to recognise, reward and celebrate our unsung heroes on the road - the public is keen to join in! 25 July 2022 6:00 AM
Catch I am A Woman at the Market Theatre in celebration of Women's Month Director of the one-woman play, Palesa Mazamisa says the play is anchored on themes of love, belonging, female identity in modern... 24 July 2022 1:49 PM
Anele Mdoda honoured to host Miss SA 2022 final Award-winning radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda has been announced as the host of the Miss South Africa 2022 final at Time Squa... 19 July 2022 10:37 AM
View all Entertainment
Namibia to export cheetahs to India, where they went extinct 70 years ago Refilwe Moloto had a chat with international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist. 22 July 2022 12:55 PM
Better call Saul! Real-life lassie leads rescue crews to owner after fall Saul the Border collie lead rescuers more than 200 meters to its injured owner who had fallen while hiking in California. 21 July 2022 2:40 PM
Russia plans to widen its invasion of Ukraine The Russian military is getting ready to widen the scope of its invasion, which had been focused on the east of Ukraine. 21 July 2022 10:24 AM
View all World
LISTEN: 'Africa can be a confederal state,' says Prof Lumumba Clement Manyathela speaks to Professor Patrick Lumumba about the state of African politics. 23 July 2022 3:11 PM
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. 21 July 2022 2:56 PM
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022 Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how. 19 July 2022 3:32 PM
View all Africa
CHARLES NQAKULA: Diagnosis of the health of the ANC African National Congress (ANC) veteran Charles Nqakula calls on the party to convene a consultative conference where it can discu... 25 July 2022 9:00 AM
South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier. 22 July 2022 4:47 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The thrill of twill: say yes to the chino Say yes to the chino, and say yes to you! Even if you have to go to the men’s section to get them. Try a couple of pairs on, tell... 21 July 2022 12:51 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

What 'Jerusalema' copyright battle says about exploitation of artists in SA

25 July 2022 10:37 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Exploitation
copyright
music industry
Master KG
Jeruselema
Charmza the DJ
Biblos
Sample
Open Mic Productions

Refilwe Moloto speaks to partner and Trademark and Copyright Attorney at Adams and Adams Stephen Hollis about Charmza the DJ and Biblos legal proceedings against Master KG, the record label Open Mic Productions for alleged copyright infringement in respect of their commercialisation of the Jerusalema song and master recording.

A copyright battle over the hit song _Jerusalema _has arisen against the producer of the song, Master KG, and the record label that distributed the song, Open Mic Productions.

The song, which features vocals from Nomcebo, was released in 2019 and became a global hit after an Angolan dance troupe created a routine to the song and released the video on social media platforms.

South African producer Charmza the DJ and musician DJ Biblos are suing Master KG and Open Mic for copyright infringement.

Charmza claimed that he was never paid for producing and composing the song while Biblos said he did not agree to his vocals being sampled 114 times in the track.

Biplos' sample can be clearly heard in the song and there is evidence that Master KG was not present while Charmza worked with Nomcebo to create the hit.

Charmza the DJ and Nomcebo worked together in studio for that day to produce what, ultimately, became one of the biggest hits globally that we've seen.

Stephen Hollis, partner and trademark andcopyright attorney - Adams and Adams

We've given Master KG and Open Mic a fair opportunity to come to the table to discuss our clients' claims. They simply rejected it out of hand which is very unhelpful and, in my personal experience, that often happens when a party thinks the artist can't afford legal representation.

Stephen Hollis, partner and trademark andcopyright attorney - Adams and Adams

This is not really just about remuneration or money, this is very much about ethics and these kind of things happen way too much and, unfortunately, way too often in South Africa's music business.

Stephen Hollis, partner and trademark andcopyright attorney - Adams and Adams

Listen to the full interview above.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What 'Jerusalema' copyright battle says about exploitation of artists in SA




25 July 2022 10:37 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Exploitation
copyright
music industry
Master KG
Jeruselema
Charmza the DJ
Biblos
Sample
Open Mic Productions

More from Lifestyle

WATCH: Waiter singing 'You raise me up' goes viral

25 July 2022 10:33 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It's okay to groove, says Fourways Farmers Market owner

25 July 2022 9:35 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Entries flood in for #ThankYouTrucker Competition

25 July 2022 6:00 AM

The aim of #ThankYouTrucker is to recognise, reward and celebrate our unsung heroes on the road - the public is keen to join in!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You're no longer invested in growing together? It may be time to move on: expert

24 July 2022 12:10 PM

Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane said it's never easy coming to the realisation that it's over as it may be through a combination of telltales, and not necessarily just one.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Nando's brings light (relief) to SA with roast of Eskom and de Ruyter

23 July 2022 12:41 PM

A gen-deRuyter called André and soft toys with the names Koeberg and Kusile... Nando's has done it again!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes

22 July 2022 4:47 PM

Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg City Guide: 5 ways to start your weekend on a high

22 July 2022 4:20 PM

Refuel and re-energise with an array of unique, interesting and memorable experiences the city has to offer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why 'Real Housewives of Cape Town' star RushTush chose fitness for her empire

22 July 2022 2:02 PM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Real Housewives of Cape Town cast member and businesswoman, Rushda Moosajee, also known as RushTush.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Man gifting girlfriend DNA test of their daughter goes viral

22 July 2022 10:45 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BP helps SA Harvest feed hungry people, reduce landfill methane emission

21 July 2022 8:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Alan Browde, CEO of surplus food distributor SA Harvest, about the partnership with BP Southern Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Banyana Banyana crowned queens of the continent at Wafcon

Sport

KZN ANC calls for step aside resolution to be scrapped

Politics Local

Three ways to deal with the repo rate increase for tenants and landlords

Business

Banyana Banyana's 2020 Wafcon title a result of maturity: Desiree Elis

Sport

EWN Highlights

Some Beaufort West residents fear municipality will be captured under McKenzie

25 July 2022 10:22 AM

Ramaphosa appoints Maya as Deputy Chief Justice

25 July 2022 10:10 AM

SA's doctors decry intimidation, victimisation of healthcare workers

25 July 2022 9:07 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA