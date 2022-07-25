WATCH: Waiter singing 'You raise me up' goes viral
A meal always goes down with soothing music in the background and a Spanish restaurant in the heart of Fourways has just that.
Bandile Maphinda Hlophe's rendition of 'You raise me up' has gone viral.
He offered to sing for patrons and one them was recording.
Watch the full video below:
Listen to what else has gone viral:
