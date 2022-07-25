It's okay to groove, says Fourways Farmers Market owner
Have you been wondering what's trending lately?
Check out some top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
A video of a lady dancing at the Fourways Market has gone viral and has divided the internet.
Some people were concerned that the market was turned into a partying scene while others were chuffed that the market kept with the times.
Watch the video below:
Sana le Fourways Farmers Market 😶 pic.twitter.com/2fs5pWzTxZ— AvelaM (@AvelaMAwisa) July 24, 2022
Owner of the Fourways Farmers Market Greg Straw called in to give context on the video and the operations of the market.
In the beginning, there was the idea that in the morning it was dad, mommy and the grandparents and in the afternoon the younger crew would come and the party goes. But, Covid-19 hurt us a lot.Greg Straw, Owner - Fourways Farmers Market
When we opened again we opened on Saturday and Sunday so that we gave two groups of people a different experience and we started to read the room because we have a diverse customer base.Greg Straw, Owner - Fourways Farmers Market
Listen to what else has gone viral here:
