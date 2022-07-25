Alan Winde: Western Cape can fix Eskom, save SA from loadshedding
The Western Cape has the skills to help fix Eskom, according to Premier Alan Winde.
“What’s happened to Eskom over the last many years has been a brain drain; skills leaving the organisation and management issues,” Winde said on Monday.
“We’ve seen massive corruption and that has resulted in the position we find ourselves in. Without energy, we can’t attract investment and get the economy going. We’ve got to get those skills into Eskom as quickly as possible."
Winde said the Western Cape was ready to help and Cape Town and six other municipalities were working hard to get their plans in place to self-generate up to 100 MW.
RELATED: Why load shedding is less severe in Cape Town? Thank its battery, Steenbras Dam
“If we sort out energy and we sort out crime, we really start to make a really big difference to the economy."
Winde holds regular meetings with Eskom management.
He believes the energy crisis can be fixed quickly through diversification and privatisation.
Africa Melane interviewed Winde – scroll up to listen to the interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Alan Winde: Western Cape can fix Eskom, save SA from loadshedding
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/mdmworks/mdmworks1409/mdmworks140900015/31615418-view-of-cape-town-south-africa.jpg
More from Business
Online gambling on the rise amidst soaring cost of living in SA
Refilwe Moloto speaks to the head of knowledge and insights at Old Mutual, Vuyokazi Mabude, on the findings of the Old Mutual Savings and Investment Monitor, which has revealed that 44% of working South Africans have admitted to taking part in online gambling.Read More
Three ways to deal with the repo rate increase for tenants and landlords
Africa Melane speaks to property investor Laurens Boel about how the increased repo rate will impact your bond repayments and what you can do to budget for the rise in property repayment rates.Read More
Entries flood in for #ThankYouTrucker Competition
The aim of #ThankYouTrucker is to recognise, reward and celebrate our unsung heroes on the road - the public is keen to join in!Read More
Financial stress impacts health - DebtBusters' Money-Stress Tracker survey
Over 70% said they are feeling some sort of financial stress in their life and from that group, 94% said this was impacting their whole life," said DebtBusters' Benay Sager.Read More
Energy Dept begins formal process of deregulating petrol price in SA
Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has published a government gazette, asking the public to chip in on his intention to introduce a price cap for 93 octane.Read More
South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes
Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier.Read More
Namibia to export cheetahs to India, where they went extinct 70 years ago
Refilwe Moloto had a chat with international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist.Read More
'It'd be terrible if Numsa conference devolves into chaos. It’s on the cards'
'We are headed, unfortunately, for more factional battles,' says James Horn of Cowan-Harper-Madikizela Attorneys as he looks at the suspension of 31 Numsa members ahead of its national conference next week.Read More
Money-Stress Survey: 'South Africans running out of money before month end'
John Perlman speaks to Debt Buster's manager of payments, Nosiphiwo Nxawe, about its first money-stress tracker survey.Read More