Banyana Banyana's 2022 Wafcon title a result of maturity: Desiree Ellis
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says the team was determined to win and it paid off.
The team beat Morocco 2-1 to be crowned the Women's Africa Cup of Nations champions.
South Africans are preparing to welcome the team on Tuesday at the OR Tambo International Airport with the trophy.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, ElLis says the win was needed for the country.
I think the group has matured since 2018 and got very close and I think in the tournament we played the best football throughout the tournament yet it didn't get us the gold medal. We lost at the penalty shootout in 2018.Desiree Ellis, coach - Banyana Banyana
I think the group has matured, we got a lot more players playing abroad and getting that mix right with the experience from abroad and local players and the will to succeed.Desiree Ellis, coach - Banyana Banyana
Listen to the full interview below:
