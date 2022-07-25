Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:45
The presidency calls for an economic summit to deal with a depressed economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Clem Sunter - Scenario Planner and author of Thinking the Future: New Perspectives from the Shoulders of Giants at ...
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
Implementing a basic income grant would slow economic growth
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Attard Montalto - Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature - Take Charge: Life Lessons on the Road to CEO by Nyimpini Mabunda
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nyimpini Mabunda - CEO of General Electric Southern Africa and chair of US-SA Business at the US Chamber of Commerce.
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money - South African cricketer, Temba Bavuma
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Temba Bavuma - South Africa batsman and limited-overs captain
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Banyana Banyana's 2022 Wafcon title a result of maturity: Desiree Ellis

25 July 2022 11:07 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Banyana banyana
2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations champions

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Elis says the team was determined to win and it paid off.

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis says the team was determined to win and it paid off.

The team beat Morocco 2-1 to be crowned the Women's Africa Cup of Nations champions.

South Africans are preparing to welcome the team on Tuesday at the OR Tambo International Airport with the trophy.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, ElLis says the win was needed for the country.

I think the group has matured since 2018 and got very close and I think in the tournament we played the best football throughout the tournament yet it didn't get us the gold medal. We lost at the penalty shootout in 2018.

Desiree Ellis, coach - Banyana Banyana

I think the group has matured, we got a lot more players playing abroad and getting that mix right with the experience from abroad and local players and the will to succeed.

Desiree Ellis, coach - Banyana Banyana

Listen to the full interview below:




