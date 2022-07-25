ANC KZN expected to discuss Sihle Zikalala's future as premier





The newly elected African National Congress (ANC) leadership in KwaZulu-Natal is yet to meet to discuss the future of Sihle Zikalala as the Premier of the province.

This is according to newly elected ANC KZN chairperson Sboniso Duma.

He was speaking on the Clement Manyathela show.

Duma became the chairperson of the party KZN following a victory of 930 votes against Sihle Zikalala's 665 over the weekend.

He said the party's new leadership is expected to meet and hold a discussion with Zikalala about his future as the province's premier.

Duma added that step aside resolution would make it to the party police conference agenda this week.

The leadership has not even met, it is not even 48 hours and we have not sat down to apply our mind because comrade Sihle Zikalala is our comrade, we must sit down through the proper assessment on what is the methodology that can attain vision 2024 , then we will take it from there. Sboniso Duma, Chairperson - African National Congress KZN

In the policy conference, it is where we are going to review some of the matters which is the issue of step aside which was raised in the plenary. Sboniso Duma, Chairperson - African National Congress KZN