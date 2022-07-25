ANC KZN expected to discuss Sihle Zikalala's future as premier
The newly elected African National Congress (ANC) leadership in KwaZulu-Natal is yet to meet to discuss the future of Sihle Zikalala as the Premier of the province.
This is according to newly elected ANC KZN chairperson Sboniso Duma.
He was speaking on the Clement Manyathela show.
Duma became the chairperson of the party KZN following a victory of 930 votes against Sihle Zikalala's 665 over the weekend.
He said the party's new leadership is expected to meet and hold a discussion with Zikalala about his future as the province's premier.
Duma added that step aside resolution would make it to the party police conference agenda this week.
The leadership has not even met, it is not even 48 hours and we have not sat down to apply our mind because comrade Sihle Zikalala is our comrade, we must sit down through the proper assessment on what is the methodology that can attain vision 2024 , then we will take it from there.Sboniso Duma, Chairperson - African National Congress KZN
In the policy conference, it is where we are going to review some of the matters which is the issue of step aside which was raised in the plenary.Sboniso Duma, Chairperson - African National Congress KZN
More from Local
Ramaphosa to address the nation on energy crisis on Monday night
The Presidency said the president held consultative meetings with business, civil society, labour and leaders of political parties represented in Parliament.Read More
Challenges in your complex? Here's how to resolve disputes
Advocate Boyce Mkhize, Chief Ombud at the Community Schemes Ombud Service, has explained how the entity can help residents living in complexes. She was speaking to Relebogile Mabotja,Read More
How to make the most offshore investment opportunities
A Liberty specialist shares how to access dominant investment sectors via sound offshore investment strategies.Read More
'A beacon of hope for young women' - Presidency on Mandisa Maya's new top post
Presidency believes that the appointment of Justice Mandisa Maya as the country's deputy chief justice, will transform the judiciary.Read More
More uncovered in Babita Deokaran murder case
Mandy Wiener speaks to investigative journalist at News24, Jeff Wicks, about the latest information into the murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran.Read More
Family Matters: Testators should discuss inheritance to avoid family conflicts
Clement Manyathela spoke to a clinical psychologist at Siweya Wellness Solutions Thandiwe Mokgomola, about ways to navigate a family conflict over inheritance.Read More
Gender commission on pay disparity: Pay Banyana Banyana what's due to them
Mandy Wiener speaks to Commission for Gender Equality spokesperson Javu Baloyi on SAFA's gender pay inequality following Banyana Banyana cub victory at SAFCON.Read More
Cool Runnings of the wine world: Raise a glass for local doccie Blind Ambition
Four Zimbabwean refugees turned sommeliers shake up the international wine establishment at the World Wine Tasting Championships.Read More
Here's why you should start saving, NOW!
July is Savings Month and Standard Bank wants to remind you of the importance of saving.Read More
More from Politics
CHARLES NQAKULA: Diagnosis of the health of the ANC
African National Congress (ANC) veteran Charles Nqakula calls on the party to convene a consultative conference where it can discuss the state of the party and where it can draw up a programme of action to decisively deal with the ills affecting the party.Read More
KZN ANC calls for step aside resolution to be scrapped
KwaZulu-Natal officials have claimed that the rule is being used to target certain political opponents.Read More
Ramaphosa answers Mkhwebane’s 31 questions on Phala Phala saga
The president’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed on Friday that the president sent a written response to the public protector's office on Friday morning.Read More
'I'm on the right track': McKenzie on 100 days in office as Central Karoo mayor
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Eyewitness News reporter - Graig-Lee Smith, about McKenzie's first 100 days in office.Read More
ANC eThekwini region hinted as main decider for KZN elective conference outcome
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Eyewitness News senior political journalist - Tshidi Madia, about the latest in the KZN ANC elective conference.Read More
'It'd be terrible if Numsa conference devolves into chaos. It’s on the cards'
'We are headed, unfortunately, for more factional battles,' says James Horn of Cowan-Harper-Madikizela Attorneys as he looks at the suspension of 31 Numsa members ahead of its national conference next week.Read More
ANC remembers Jessie Duarte - 'We thank her family for sharing her with us'
Uveka Rangapa speaks to ANC NEC member Dakota Legoete about the party's tributes to the late Jesse DuarteRead More
'Political courage needed for bold reforms, acceptance SA in extreme crisis'
Creative destruction - Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Terence McNamee, Global Fellow of the Africa Program at the Wilson Center (US).Read More
Ramaphosa committed to answer on Phala Phala, he must do so - Casac
Bongani Bingwa spoke to the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution's Lawson Naidoo about the subpoena on President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More