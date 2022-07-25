Family Matters: Testators should discuss inheritance to avoid family conflicts





Testators and testatrix are encouraged to discuss their wills and inheritance while they are still alive.

This is according to a clinical psychologist, Thandiwe Mokgomola, who believes that it can prevent a family or siblings' conflict. She was speaking on 702's Clement Manyathela show.

Mokgomola added that a dispute over inheritance can disturb a process of grieving that can even cause depression.

We need to have such conversations while the loved ones are still alive. Thandiwe Mokgomola, clinical psychologist - Siweya Wellness Solutions

The impact is very huge because it disturbs the process of grieving. Remember when a loved one passes on, not everyone goes and consults [a] psychologist and we understand there is a natural process but when you fail to transition, and later in life it will emanate as depression because you couldn’t successfully grieve. Thandiwe Mokgomola, clinical psychologist - Siweya Wellness Solutions

What impacts also is the birth order because there is theory where the first born is seen as a responsible one. Even the responsibility among the siblings contributes in how we transition and how the disputes arise. Thandiwe Mokgomola, clinical psychologist - Siweya Wellness Solutions

