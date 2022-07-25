Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:45
The presidency calls for an economic summit to deal with a depressed economy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Clem Sunter - Scenario Planner and author of Thinking the Future: New Perspectives from the Shoulders of Giants at ...
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
Implementing a basic income grant would slow economic growth
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Attard Montalto - Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature - Take Charge: Life Lessons on the Road to CEO by Nyimpini Mabunda
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nyimpini Mabunda - CEO of General Electric Southern Africa and chair of US-SA Business at the US Chamber of Commerce.
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money - South African cricketer, Temba Bavuma
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Temba Bavuma - South Africa batsman and limited-overs captain
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Gender commission on pay disparity: Pay Banyana Banyana what's due to them

25 July 2022 2:37 PM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Safa
Gender inequality
African Women's Cup of Nations
Banyana Banayana
income inequality

Mandy Wiener speaks to Commission for Gender Equality spokesperson Javu Baloyi on SAFA's gender pay inequality following Banyana Banyana cub victory at SAFCON.

Banyana Banyana reigned supreme at the 2022 Women's African Cup of Nations (Wafcon) this weekend after their 2-1 win against Morroco.

Despite the celebratory mood in the country after the ladies' feat, the conversation about gender pay disparity loomed large.

This followed the South African Football Association's (SAFA) announcement that each woman would bag a R400,000 incentive for claiming the 2022 Wafcon title.

To put into perspective, Bafana Bafana players were given a R520, 000 incentive each after advancing to the African Cup of Nations quarter-finals in 2019, with a further incentive of R920, 000 if they were to win the tournament.

The spokesperson at Commission For Gender Equality Javu Baloyi said that SAFA should be held accountable for the disparity, calling for equal pay for equal work.

The country can afford to give them more money because they're the pride and the joy of this country... These crown jewels of our country deserve every glory, you saw how excited the SAFA leadership were as if they were the ones playing but they don't recognise them in terms of financial remuneration.

Javu Baloyi, spokesperson - Commission For Gender Equality

Listen to the full interview below.




