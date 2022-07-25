Gender commission on pay disparity: Pay Banyana Banyana what's due to them
Banyana Banyana reigned supreme at the 2022 Women's African Cup of Nations (Wafcon) this weekend after their 2-1 win against Morroco.
Despite the celebratory mood in the country after the ladies' feat, the conversation about gender pay disparity loomed large.
This followed the South African Football Association's (SAFA) announcement that each woman would bag a R400,000 incentive for claiming the 2022 Wafcon title.
To put into perspective, Bafana Bafana players were given a R520, 000 incentive each after advancing to the African Cup of Nations quarter-finals in 2019, with a further incentive of R920, 000 if they were to win the tournament.
The spokesperson at Commission For Gender Equality Javu Baloyi said that SAFA should be held accountable for the disparity, calling for equal pay for equal work.
The country can afford to give them more money because they're the pride and the joy of this country... These crown jewels of our country deserve every glory, you saw how excited the SAFA leadership were as if they were the ones playing but they don't recognise them in terms of financial remuneration.Javu Baloyi, spokesperson - Commission For Gender Equality
Listen to the full interview below.
More from Local
Ramaphosa to address the nation on energy crisis on Monday night
The Presidency said the president held consultative meetings with business, civil society, labour and leaders of political parties represented in Parliament.Read More
Challenges in your complex? Here's how to resolve disputes
Advocate Boyce Mkhize, Chief Ombud at the Community Schemes Ombud Service, has explained how the entity can help residents living in complexes. She was speaking to Relebogile Mabotja,Read More
How to make the most offshore investment opportunities
A Liberty specialist shares how to access dominant investment sectors via sound offshore investment strategies.Read More
'A beacon of hope for young women' - Presidency on Mandisa Maya's new top post
Presidency believes that the appointment of Justice Mandisa Maya as the country's deputy chief justice, will transform the judiciary.Read More
More uncovered in Babita Deokaran murder case
Mandy Wiener speaks to investigative journalist at News24, Jeff Wicks, about the latest information into the murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran.Read More
Family Matters: Testators should discuss inheritance to avoid family conflicts
Clement Manyathela spoke to a clinical psychologist at Siweya Wellness Solutions Thandiwe Mokgomola, about ways to navigate a family conflict over inheritance.Read More
Cool Runnings of the wine world: Raise a glass for local doccie Blind Ambition
Four Zimbabwean refugees turned sommeliers shake up the international wine establishment at the World Wine Tasting Championships.Read More
Here's why you should start saving, NOW!
July is Savings Month and Standard Bank wants to remind you of the importance of saving.Read More
ANC KZN expected to discuss Sihle Zikalala's future as premier
Clement Manyathela speaks to the newly elected chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal, Siboniso Duma.Read More