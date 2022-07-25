Former cricketer Herschelle Gibbs reflects on his colourful career and life
Herschelle Gibbs (48) could have been a Stormer or a Springbok, but he chose cricket and became a legendary Protea.
For fourteen years, he left us in awe.
Gibbs played 90 Test matches (with an average of 41) and 248 One Day Internationals, including his greatest innings, the 175 off 111 balls he scored in the historic 438 game against Australia.
He was the first international cricketer to hit six sixes in one over, against the Netherlands in the 2007 Cricket World Cup.
There were, however, more than a few controversies.
Gibbs famously dropped a catch in a World Cup game against Australia in 1999.
The player that he dropped, Steve Waugh, went on to make a century and win the game for Australia.
He has had a number of coaching stints, most recently at the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Gibbs – scroll up to listen.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Former cricketer Herschelle Gibbs reflects on his colourful career and life
