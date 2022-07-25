Challenges in your complex? Here's how to resolve disputes
It may a case of neighbours from hell. Or your flat’s body corporate taking your hard-earned money, with no tangible maintenance to be seen in return. Whatever situation, the Community Schemes Ombud Service (CSOS) is the right body to help you.
Instituted in 2016, the regulatory and alternative dispute body acts as a watchdog for good community governance – particularly in shared living spaces or community schemes.
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to CSOS Chief Ombud, Boyce Mkhize, who explained how the entity can help residents living in complexes. Community schemes include body corporates, sectional title developments, block schemes, homeowners’ associations, and retirement schemes.
Mkhize said the CSOS is a legally recognised arbitrator, and the first port of call in addressing conflict, within community schemes.
The importance of the CSOS has been underlined as one of the major court victories that we have heard in the Western Cape, where the high court in fact ruled that if there are issues that pertain to the disputes that fall within the mandate of the CSOS, the CSOS is the first port of call.Boyce Mkhize, CSOS Chief Ombud
For more information, visit www.csos.org.za
Listen to the full audio below.
