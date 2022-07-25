[WATCH] Chess-playing robot breaks 7-year-old opponent’s finger during match





A chess-playing robot grabbed and broke its seven-year-old opponent’s finger during a match at the recently played Moscow Open.

The robot’s suppliers say the child violated safety rules by taking his turn too quickly.

All acquisition that advanced AI will destroy humanity is false. Not the powerful AI or breaching laws of robotics will destroy humanity, but engineers with both left hands :/



On video - a chess robot breaks a kid's finger at Moscow Chess Open today. pic.twitter.com/bIGIbHztar — Pavel Osadchuk 👨‍💻💤 (@xakpc) July 21, 2022

Suddenly the robot grabs his finger and breaks it! … It’s thought the boy moved too quickly for the robot… Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent

