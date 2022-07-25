'A beacon of hope for young women' - Presidency on Mandisa Maya's new top post
President Cyril Ramaphosa has on Monday announced the appointment of Justice Mandisa Maya as the country's deputy chief justice.
Maya was short-listed for the role of chief justice as per Judicial Service Commission's recommendation earlier this year, but Ramaphosa appointed Raymond Zondo.
Maya is the first woman to serve as deputy chief justice and president of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says that her appointment serves as a process of transformation and a beacon of hope for women.
She is expected to start her tenure as deputy chief justice on 01 September 2022.
President Cyril Ramaphosa believes that Justice Maya will contribute to the ongoing transformation process of the judiciary.Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson - Presidency
Her ascendency to the apex court will serve as a beacon of hope for scores of young women and make them believe that South Africa is a country of possibilities regardless of gender, social or economic circumstances.Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson - Presidency
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
More from Local
Ramaphosa to address the nation on energy crisis on Monday night
The Presidency said the president held consultative meetings with business, civil society, labour and leaders of political parties represented in Parliament.Read More
Challenges in your complex? Here's how to resolve disputes
Advocate Boyce Mkhize, Chief Ombud at the Community Schemes Ombud Service, has explained how the entity can help residents living in complexes. She was speaking to Relebogile Mabotja,Read More
How to make the most offshore investment opportunities
A Liberty specialist shares how to access dominant investment sectors via sound offshore investment strategies.Read More
More uncovered in Babita Deokaran murder case
Mandy Wiener speaks to investigative journalist at News24, Jeff Wicks, about the latest information into the murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran.Read More
Family Matters: Testators should discuss inheritance to avoid family conflicts
Clement Manyathela spoke to a clinical psychologist at Siweya Wellness Solutions Thandiwe Mokgomola, about ways to navigate a family conflict over inheritance.Read More
Gender commission on pay disparity: Pay Banyana Banyana what's due to them
Mandy Wiener speaks to Commission for Gender Equality spokesperson Javu Baloyi on SAFA's gender pay inequality following Banyana Banyana cub victory at SAFCON.Read More
Cool Runnings of the wine world: Raise a glass for local doccie Blind Ambition
Four Zimbabwean refugees turned sommeliers shake up the international wine establishment at the World Wine Tasting Championships.Read More
Here's why you should start saving, NOW!
July is Savings Month and Standard Bank wants to remind you of the importance of saving.Read More
ANC KZN expected to discuss Sihle Zikalala's future as premier
Clement Manyathela speaks to the newly elected chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal, Siboniso Duma.Read More