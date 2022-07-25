Wheat prices drop following Russia & Ukraine deal to allow grain shipments again

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
It was a wise move for Ramaphosa to attend ANC KZN Conference - analyst The ANC concluded the provincial leadership race for their biggest province over the weekend. 25 July 2022 6:23 PM
Ramaphosa to address the nation on energy crisis on Monday night The Presidency said the president held consultative meetings with business, civil society, labour and leaders of political parties... 25 July 2022 6:12 PM
Challenges in your complex? Here's how to resolve disputes Advocate Boyce Mkhize, Chief Ombud at the Community Schemes Ombud Service, has explained how the entity can help residents living... 25 July 2022 5:23 PM
View all Local
ANC KZN expected to discuss Sihle Zikalala's future as premier Clement Manyathela speaks to the newly elected chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal, Siboniso Duma. 25 July 2022 11:40 AM
CHARLES NQAKULA: Diagnosis of the health of the ANC African National Congress (ANC) veteran Charles Nqakula calls on the party to convene a consultative conference where it can discu... 25 July 2022 9:00 AM
KZN ANC calls for step aside resolution to be scrapped KwaZulu-Natal officials have claimed that the rule is being used to target certain political opponents. 25 July 2022 6:34 AM
View all Politics
'Preserving my wealth was there from a young age' - Proteas captain Temba Bavuma Presenter of The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield speaks to Temba Bavuma, captain of the SA men's national cricket team about his perso... 25 July 2022 9:03 PM
Implementing a basic income grant would slow economic growth - Expert The Money Show presenter, Bruce Whitfield speaks to Peter Attard Montalto, head of Capital Markets Research at consultancy and res... 25 July 2022 8:21 PM
Presidency calls for economic summit to deal with SA's depressed economy The Money Show presenter, Bruce Whitfield speaks to highly regarded scenario planner and strategist, Clem Sunter. 25 July 2022 7:48 PM
View all Business
Family Matters: Testators should discuss inheritance to avoid family conflicts Clement Manyathela spoke to a clinical psychologist at Siweya Wellness Solutions Thandiwe Mokgomola, about ways to navigate a fami... 25 July 2022 2:45 PM
What 'Jerusalema' copyright battle says about exploitation of artists in SA Refilwe Moloto speaks to partner and Trademark and Copyright Attorney at Adams and Adams Stephen Hollis about Charmza the DJ and B... 25 July 2022 10:37 AM
WATCH: Waiter singing 'You raise me up' goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 July 2022 10:33 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Chess-playing robot breaks 7-year-old opponent’s finger during match Bad robot! Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 July 2022 2:50 PM
Former cricketer Herschelle Gibbs reflects on his colourful career and life Lester Kiewit interviews Herschelle Gibbs, one of South Africa’s best cricketers ever. 25 July 2022 2:24 PM
Banyana Banyana's 2022 Wafcon title a result of maturity: Desiree Ellis Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Elis says the team was determined to win and it paid off. 25 July 2022 11:07 AM
View all Sport
Cool Runnings of the wine world: Raise a glass for local doccie Blind Ambition Four Zimbabwean refugees turned sommeliers shake up the international wine establishment at the World Wine Tasting Championships. 25 July 2022 1:18 PM
Catch I am A Woman at the Market Theatre in celebration of Women's Month Director of the one-woman play, Palesa Mazamisa says the play is anchored on themes of love, belonging, female identity in modern... 24 July 2022 1:49 PM
Anele Mdoda honoured to host Miss SA 2022 final Award-winning radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda has been announced as the host of the Miss South Africa 2022 final at Time Squa... 19 July 2022 10:37 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Chess-playing robot breaks 7-year-old opponent’s finger during match Bad robot! Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 July 2022 2:50 PM
LISTEN: 'Russia is looking for more friends in Africa' International correspondent Adam Gilchrist says Russia is looking for more friends in Africa. 25 July 2022 12:36 PM
Namibia to export cheetahs to India, where they went extinct 70 years ago Refilwe Moloto had a chat with international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist. 22 July 2022 12:55 PM
View all World
LISTEN: 'Africa can be a confederal state,' says Prof Lumumba Clement Manyathela speaks to Professor Patrick Lumumba about the state of African politics. 23 July 2022 3:11 PM
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. 21 July 2022 2:56 PM
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022 Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how. 19 July 2022 3:32 PM
View all Africa
CHARLES NQAKULA: Diagnosis of the health of the ANC African National Congress (ANC) veteran Charles Nqakula calls on the party to convene a consultative conference where it can discu... 25 July 2022 9:00 AM
South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier. 22 July 2022 4:47 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The thrill of twill: say yes to the chino Say yes to the chino, and say yes to you! Even if you have to go to the men’s section to get them. Try a couple of pairs on, tell... 21 July 2022 12:51 PM
View all Opinion
Wheat prices drop following Russia & Ukraine deal to allow grain shipments again

25 July 2022 6:42 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Russia
Ukraine
The Money Show
Bread price
pre-pandemic
Russia-Ukraine conflict
wheat prices

The Money Show presenter, Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul Makube, senior agricultural economist at FNB.
© gajus/123rf.com

International wheat prices have dropped following reports that Ukraine and Russia reached an agreement to allow grain shipments from leaving ports in the Black Sea.

Since Russia invaded the country it blocked millions of tons of grain from reaching the rest of the world, sparking fears of a global food crisis.

The deal will now allow grain stockpiles which have been trapped in Ukraine due to the ongoing war, to now be exported.

This is good news from an inflation perspective. The cost of food has been going up globally and locally.

Paul Makube, senior agricultural economist at FNB

The signing of the deal would ensure that 20 million tons of grain reach the export markets.

Paul Makube, senior agricultural economist at FNB

RELATED: South Africa dependent on Russia and Ukraine for wheat – Agri SA

My hope is that the Russians would want to stick to this deal to ensure that especially Africa, where there's an outcry over supply, especially Egypt which imports 60% of their requirements from that region.

Paul Makube, senior agricultural economist at FNB

There were concerns that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would impact the availability of food, particularly wheat, in South Africa.

South Africa does not produce enough wheat for its needs.

The Ukraine and Russia account for a quarter of the world's wheat exports, which means the agreement could avert a major humanitarian crisis.

The deal will remain in place for four months with the option of renewal if both countries agree.

RELATED: 'We foresee war in Ukraine to have ripple effect on staple food in South Africa'

Listen to the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Wheat prices drop following Russia & Ukraine deal to allow grain shipments again




