Wheat prices drop following Russia & Ukraine deal to allow grain shipments again

International wheat prices have dropped following reports that Ukraine and Russia reached an agreement to allow grain shipments from leaving ports in the Black Sea.

Since Russia invaded the country it blocked millions of tons of grain from reaching the rest of the world, sparking fears of a global food crisis.

The deal will now allow grain stockpiles which have been trapped in Ukraine due to the ongoing war, to now be exported.

This is good news from an inflation perspective. The cost of food has been going up globally and locally. Paul Makube, senior agricultural economist at FNB

The signing of the deal would ensure that 20 million tons of grain reach the export markets. Paul Makube, senior agricultural economist at FNB

My hope is that the Russians would want to stick to this deal to ensure that especially Africa, where there's an outcry over supply, especially Egypt which imports 60% of their requirements from that region. Paul Makube, senior agricultural economist at FNB

There were concerns that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would impact the availability of food, particularly wheat, in South Africa.

South Africa does not produce enough wheat for its needs.

The Ukraine and Russia account for a quarter of the world's wheat exports, which means the agreement could avert a major humanitarian crisis.

The deal will remain in place for four months with the option of renewal if both countries agree.

