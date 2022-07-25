Anglo American Platinum still making mega profits despite lower earnings
While prices have come down from their Covid highs, companies like Anglo American Platinum are still making mega profits.
The mining company is returning most of its profits back to shareholders in the form of a dividend.
The dividend comprises of a R41 per share base dividend, which is equal to 40% of the headline earnings, as well as a R40 per share “special dividend” equal to 40% of headline earnings as a bonus dividend.
This despite a 42% decline in interim headline earnings to R26.7 billion, compared with R46.4 billion in the first half of the 2021 financial year.
RELATED: Anglo American Platinum releases spectacular results – pays record dividends
While it's come down from last year's record prices, it's still the second-highest prices we've seen in the history of our metal.Natascha Viljoen, CEO of Anglo American Platinum
We've seen above inflationary increase of about 10% on our cost. We have been able though, through cost curtailment to bring that down to an impact of only 8%.Natascha Viljoen, CEO of Anglo American Platinum
We've started our wage engagement earlier this year, because in a world that we know that's filled with uncertainty, we wanted to bring certainty through settling wage negotiations as soon as possible.Natascha Viljoen, CEO of Anglo American Platinum
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Anglo American Platinum still making mega profits despite lower earnings
