SA athletes did their best at World Athletics Champs - Seidler





South African athletes displayed poor performance after a winless streak in the World Athletics Championship.

The event was held from 15-24 July in Oregon, USA.

John Perlman spoke to Olympics journalist Manfred Seidler.

Seidler says that despite no gold medal from any of the SA athletes, they have tried their best to participate in the world championship.

I think to be fair and honest... I think maybe sometimes we get over-excited about how we should perform and what we can do and look at performance on paper and championships are a different game, it’s not your Diamond League or grand prix event. Manfred Seidler, Olympics journalist

You go through rounds, there is massive pressure on athletes at world champs and athletic leagues. The only real opportunity we possibly had for a medal was in the 400m relay - Wayde van Niekerk ran exceptionally well to get back to the point where he was. Manfred Seidler, Olympics journalist

