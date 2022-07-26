Streaming issues? Report here
SA athletes did their best at World Athletics Champs - Seidler

26 July 2022 6:26 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Akani Simbine
Wayde van Niekerk
Caster Semenya
Team South Africa
Athletics South Africa
World Athletics Championship
Manfred Seidler

John Perlman speaks to Olympic journalist, Manfred Seidler, about the poor performance of Team South Africa at the World Athletics Championships.

South African athletes displayed poor performance after a winless streak in the World Athletics Championship.

The event was held from 15-24 July in Oregon, USA.

John Perlman spoke to Olympics journalist Manfred Seidler.

Seidler says that despite no gold medal from any of the SA athletes, they have tried their best to participate in the world championship.

I think to be fair and honest... I think maybe sometimes we get over-excited about how we should perform and what we can do and look at performance on paper and championships are a different game, it’s not your Diamond League or grand prix event.

Manfred Seidler, Olympics journalist

You go through rounds, there is massive pressure on athletes at world champs and athletic leagues. The only real opportunity we possibly had for a medal was in the 400m relay - Wayde van Niekerk ran exceptionally well to get back to the point where he was.

Manfred Seidler, Olympics journalist

Listen to the full interview below.




More from Sport

Wafcon 2022 title holders Banyana Banyana in for a heroines' welcome

26 July 2022 7:42 AM

Africa Melane spoke to the spokesperson of the South African Football Association (SAFA), Mninawa Ntloko about Banyana Banyana's return and the pay gap between the team and Bafana Bafana

Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Chess-playing robot breaks 7-year-old opponent’s finger during match

25 July 2022 2:50 PM

Bad robot! Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Read More arrow_forward

Former cricketer Herschelle Gibbs reflects on his colourful career and life

25 July 2022 2:24 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Herschelle Gibbs, one of South Africa’s best cricketers ever.

Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana's 2022 Wafcon title a result of maturity: Desiree Ellis

25 July 2022 11:07 AM

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Elis says the team was determined to win and it paid off.

Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana crowned queens of the continent at Wafcon

24 July 2022 10:17 AM

After a goalless first half, Hildah Magaia put Banyana Banyana in the lead when she beat Morocco goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi with a clinical finish in the 63rd minute following some good work on the left by hard-running Jermaine Seoposenwe.

Read More arrow_forward

'We're ready for the game, we know it won't be easy': Coach Ellis on Awcon final

22 July 2022 12:29 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to Banyana Banyana head coach - Desiree Ellis, about the Africa Women's Cup of Nations final in Morocco.

Read More arrow_forward

ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports'

20 July 2022 8:14 PM

Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) on why the promo campaign for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is her advertising hero.

Read More arrow_forward

International Chess Day: 'It helps children with strategy and planning'

20 July 2022 5:18 PM

John Perlman speaks to the founder and director of Think Chess, Elzanne Fitton, about International Chess Day.

Read More arrow_forward

'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales

17 July 2022 9:05 AM

Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory. Etzebeth was also named ‘Man of the Match’.

Read More arrow_forward

Lekker places to hangout and watch jam-packed weekend rugby in JHB, Pretoria

15 July 2022 3:49 PM

Worried about load shedding and having no DStv package? No problem! These places are screening Springboks taking on Wales on Saturday.

Read More arrow_forward

