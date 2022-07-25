



President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Presidency/Twitter

President Cyril Ramaphosa is calling for an economic summit to address the major economic challenges facing the country.

In recent months the price of fuel has skyrocket, resulting in a rise in cost of living, forcing more South Africans to live from hand to mouth.

Rampant unemployment and a lack of job creation are more examples of the problems that continue to plague South Africa.

Scenario planner and strategist, Clem Sunter says the secret to unlocking South Africa's economic potential lies within the massive informal sector which has been ignored by government.

We've had the pandemic, and a much tougher economic world now, so this is a golden opportunity to have some form of economic CODESA. Clem Sunter, scenario planner and strategist

If you want to create an economic revolution, you must go from the bottom-up, rather than the top-down. So rather than creating another national plan, with a bunch of economists and academics...it would be much better to study what our economy is doing now to create new entrepreneurs. Clem Sunter, scenario planner and strategist

My biggest thing about this summit is that you have genuine entrepreneurs who understand the township economies, who can then actually come up with the 5 to 10 best actions for removing the red-tape and support small business. Clem Sunter, scenario planner and strategist

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Presidency calls for economic summit to deal with SA's depressed economy