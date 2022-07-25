



Mandy Wiener spoke with Tshidi Madia, EWN Senior politics journalist and Dr. Ntsikelelo Breakfast of the Nelson Mandela University, for a sense of what the hotly contested conference means for the party, but more importantly for President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The final outcome of the race saw the so-called 'Taliban' faction take the win, which isn't good news for the president. This group, linked to deputy provincial secretary Sipho Hlomuka, has widely become known as the "anything but Ramaphosa" gang.

The entire affair was seen as a real test for the president, who attended the conference, and faced off against a very hostile crowd, who audibly booed and showed vocal support for former president, Jacob Zuma. The main question coming out of the conference is what does it mean for President Ramaphosa.

It was a wise move for him to go there, because if he had not gone there, it would have meant there are 'no-go areas' [for the President]. So, it was better for him to go there and be booed, facing his political opponents and standing his ground. Dr. Ntsikelelo Breakfast of the Nelson Mandela University

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : It was a wise move for Ramaphosa to attend ANC KZN Conference - analyst