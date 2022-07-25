Ramaphosa to address the nation on energy crisis on Monday night
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation at 8pm on Monday evening on South Africa's energy crisis.
The Presidency said the briefing followed consultation within government, stakeholders and energy experts outside of government to find a collective solution to the crisis.
It said the president held consultative meetings with business, civil society, labour and leaders of political parties represented in Parliament.
Earlier this month, President Ramaphosa visited the Tutuka power station in Mpumalanga and Eskom's Megawatt Park headquarters.
PRESIDENT TO ADDRESS THE NATION ON ENERGY CRISIS— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 25, 2022
President @CyrilRamaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 this evening , 25 July 2022, on South Africa’s energy crisis.#EnergyActionPlan pic.twitter.com/5LTf5R9rAI
This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa to address the nation on energy crisis on Monday night
Source : GCIS
More from Local
Challenges in your complex? Here's how to resolve disputes
Advocate Boyce Mkhize, Chief Ombud at the Community Schemes Ombud Service, has explained how the entity can help residents living in complexes. She was speaking to Relebogile Mabotja,Read More
How to make the most offshore investment opportunities
A Liberty specialist shares how to access dominant investment sectors via sound offshore investment strategies.Read More
'A beacon of hope for young women' - Presidency on Mandisa Maya's new top post
Presidency believes that the appointment of Justice Mandisa Maya as the country's deputy chief justice, will transform the judiciary.Read More
More uncovered in Babita Deokaran murder case
Mandy Wiener speaks to investigative journalist at News24, Jeff Wicks, about the latest information into the murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran.Read More
Family Matters: Testators should discuss inheritance to avoid family conflicts
Clement Manyathela spoke to a clinical psychologist at Siweya Wellness Solutions Thandiwe Mokgomola, about ways to navigate a family conflict over inheritance.Read More
Gender commission on pay disparity: Pay Banyana Banyana what's due to them
Mandy Wiener speaks to Commission for Gender Equality spokesperson Javu Baloyi on SAFA's gender pay inequality following Banyana Banyana cub victory at SAFCON.Read More
Cool Runnings of the wine world: Raise a glass for local doccie Blind Ambition
Four Zimbabwean refugees turned sommeliers shake up the international wine establishment at the World Wine Tasting Championships.Read More
Here's why you should start saving, NOW!
July is Savings Month and Standard Bank wants to remind you of the importance of saving.Read More
ANC KZN expected to discuss Sihle Zikalala's future as premier
Clement Manyathela speaks to the newly elected chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal, Siboniso Duma.Read More