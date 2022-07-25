'Preserving my wealth was there from a young age' - Proteas captain Temba Bavuma





Proteas batsman Temba Bavuma. Picture: @OfficialCSA/Twitter

Temba Bavuma is the current captain of the South African national team in limited overs (One Day International and Twenty20 International) cricket, as well as the vice-captain of the Proteas Test side.

Born and raised in the Cape Town township of Langa, Bavuma made his domestic debut in 2008 playing for Gauteng against Eastern Province.

His career has taken off since then, becoming a permanent fixture in the national side, before becoming South Africa's first permanently appointed black captain.

He was the first black African cricketer to make a Test century for South Africa.

His other achievements include becoming only the second South African cricketer to score a century on ODI debut, scoring 113 runs against Ireland in September 2016.

But it's not just his on field exploits that he's proud of.

Bavuma says he has always been financially savvy, like buying his first property at the age of 21.

Education around money and finance was something that was evident within the household growing up. I remember having a blue plastic savings cup. My parents would encourage me to put money in it every week. Temba Bavuma, Proteas cricketer

The idea of saving and preserving your wealth was always there from a young age. I carried that on through my upbringing. When i finished school I studied finance, so I always had an interest in things that had to do with money. Temba Bavuma, Proteas cricketer

If cricket wasn't there, I think I would have been in the corporate, investment world. Even after cricket, I can see myself doing something in that space. Temba Bavuma, Proteas cricketer

With sportsmen, we have the opportunity to earn large sums of money from a fairly young age. If you don't have the financial literacy to handle that money, it can hurt you when you get close to your retirement age. Temba Bavuma, Proteas cricketer

Listen to the audio below.

