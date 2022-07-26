Wafcon 2022 title holders Banyana Banyana in for a heroines' welcome
Banyana Banyana will be returning home today after their 2-1 win against Morocco at the 2022 Women's African Cup of Nations (WAFCON).
The team will be landing at OR Tambo International Airport this morning and will be greeted with a welcoming ceremony.
A stage between the terminals and the Intercontinental Hotel has been constructed for the much-anticipated heroines' welcome.
A number of speakers will be celebrating the women - including from the sports ministry, SAFA and Sasol.
Performances, jubilation and the awarding of prizes to the women are also expected.
Despite the country's pride after Banyana Banyana's WAFCON feat, the pay gap between the team and their male counterparts has been thrust under the spotlight.
The team will receive R10 million from SAFA with Ntloko saying they will honour their declaration to Banyana
There was a declaration and assurance, not only to the ladies, but also the country, as well, that this amount will be paid for them for having done the country proud... It was all done in good faith and they should be no reason to believe that that is not going to happen.Mninawa Ntloko - spokesperson - SAFA
Ntloko said that this was a step in the right direction because this amount of money has never been offered to any local football team.
This is the first time ever that such an offer has been made to any South African football national team. All our various properties that has never been met across the board in both men and women's football. So, that is a start, for me. That is a great place to begin any form of discussion.Mninawa Ntloko - spokesperson - SAFA
You have to start somewhere - that's the bottom line. You have got to start somewhere and, for me, that is always a great stride to make if you have started from a point. You've got a departure point and that's exactly what SAFA has done.Mninawa Ntloko - spokesperson - SAFA
Meanwhile, SAFA offered Bafana Bafana R920, 000 each in 2019 if they were to win the African Cup of Nations with the team ultimately receiving R520, 000 each for reaching the quarterfinals.
Listen to the full interview below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Wafcon 2022 title holders Banyana Banyana in for a heroines' welcome
Source : @Banyana_Banyana/Twitter
More from Sport
SA athletes did their best at World Athletics Champs - Seidler
John Perlman speaks to Olympic journalist, Manfred Seidler, about the poor performance of Team South Africa at the World Athletics Championships.Read More
[WATCH] Chess-playing robot breaks 7-year-old opponent’s finger during match
Bad robot! Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Former cricketer Herschelle Gibbs reflects on his colourful career and life
Lester Kiewit interviews Herschelle Gibbs, one of South Africa’s best cricketers ever.Read More
Banyana Banyana's 2022 Wafcon title a result of maturity: Desiree Ellis
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Elis says the team was determined to win and it paid off.Read More
Banyana Banyana crowned queens of the continent at Wafcon
After a goalless first half, Hildah Magaia put Banyana Banyana in the lead when she beat Morocco goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi with a clinical finish in the 63rd minute following some good work on the left by hard-running Jermaine Seoposenwe.Read More
'We're ready for the game, we know it won't be easy': Coach Ellis on Awcon final
Clement Manyathela spoke to Banyana Banyana head coach - Desiree Ellis, about the Africa Women's Cup of Nations final in Morocco.Read More
ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports'
Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) on why the promo campaign for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is her advertising hero.Read More
International Chess Day: 'It helps children with strategy and planning'
John Perlman speaks to the founder and director of Think Chess, Elzanne Fitton, about International Chess Day.Read More
'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales
Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory. Etzebeth was also named ‘Man of the Match’.Read More
More from Local
It was a wise move for Ramaphosa to attend ANC KZN Conference - analyst
The ANC concluded the provincial leadership race for their biggest province over the weekend.Read More
Ramaphosa to address the nation on energy crisis on Monday night
The Presidency said the president held consultative meetings with business, civil society, labour and leaders of political parties represented in Parliament.Read More
Challenges in your complex? Here's how to resolve disputes
Advocate Boyce Mkhize, Chief Ombud at the Community Schemes Ombud Service, has explained how the entity can help residents living in complexes. She was speaking to Relebogile Mabotja,Read More
How to make the most offshore investment opportunities
A Liberty specialist shares how to access dominant investment sectors via sound offshore investment strategies.Read More
'A beacon of hope for young women' - Presidency on Mandisa Maya's new top post
Presidency believes that the appointment of Justice Mandisa Maya as the country's deputy chief justice, will transform the judiciary.Read More
More uncovered in Babita Deokaran murder case
Mandy Wiener speaks to investigative journalist at News24, Jeff Wicks, about the latest information into the murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran.Read More
Family Matters: Testators should discuss inheritance to avoid family conflicts
Clement Manyathela spoke to a clinical psychologist at Siweya Wellness Solutions Thandiwe Mokgomola, about ways to navigate a family conflict over inheritance.Read More
Gender commission on pay disparity: Pay Banyana Banyana what's due to them
Mandy Wiener speaks to Commission for Gender Equality spokesperson Javu Baloyi on SAFA's gender pay inequality following Banyana Banyana cub victory at SAFCON.Read More
Cool Runnings of the wine world: Raise a glass for local doccie Blind Ambition
Four Zimbabwean refugees turned sommeliers shake up the international wine establishment at the World Wine Tasting Championships.Read More