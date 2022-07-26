Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
Wafcon 2022 title holders Banyana Banyana in for a heroines' welcome

26 July 2022 7:42 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
Bafana Bafana
Safa
Gender Equality
Gender pay gap
Banyana Banayana
Wafcon

Africa Melane spoke to the spokesperson of the South African Football Association (SAFA), Mninawa Ntloko about Banyana Banyana's return and the pay gap between the team and Bafana Bafana

Banyana Banyana will be returning home today after their 2-1 win against Morocco at the 2022 Women's African Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The team will be landing at OR Tambo International Airport this morning and will be greeted with a welcoming ceremony.

A stage between the terminals and the Intercontinental Hotel has been constructed for the much-anticipated heroines' welcome.

A number of speakers will be celebrating the women - including from the sports ministry, SAFA and Sasol.

Performances, jubilation and the awarding of prizes to the women are also expected.

Despite the country's pride after Banyana Banyana's WAFCON feat, the pay gap between the team and their male counterparts has been thrust under the spotlight.

The team will receive R10 million from SAFA with Ntloko saying they will honour their declaration to Banyana

There was a declaration and assurance, not only to the ladies, but also the country, as well, that this amount will be paid for them for having done the country proud... It was all done in good faith and they should be no reason to believe that that is not going to happen.

Mninawa Ntloko - spokesperson - SAFA

Ntloko said that this was a step in the right direction because this amount of money has never been offered to any local football team.

This is the first time ever that such an offer has been made to any South African football national team. All our various properties that has never been met across the board in both men and women's football. So, that is a start, for me. That is a great place to begin any form of discussion.

Mninawa Ntloko - spokesperson - SAFA

You have to start somewhere - that's the bottom line. You have got to start somewhere and, for me, that is always a great stride to make if you have started from a point. You've got a departure point and that's exactly what SAFA has done.

Mninawa Ntloko - spokesperson - SAFA

Meanwhile, SAFA offered Bafana Bafana R920, 000 each in 2019 if they were to win the African Cup of Nations with the team ultimately receiving R520, 000 each for reaching the quarterfinals.

Listen to the full interview below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Wafcon 2022 title holders Banyana Banyana in for a heroines' welcome




