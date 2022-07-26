Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:05
Banyana Banyana return as WAFCON champions
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Mawande Mateza EWN SPORTS Reporter
Mama Joy Chauke, South African football superfan
Nathi Mthwethwa, Sports Minister
Ria Ledwaba
Today at 11:05
World of work - Can you be taken seriously as manager of you not stern?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Devan Moonsamy, Director at The ICHAF Training Institute
Today at 11:35
Health and wellness: What is Motion Sickness
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO at Proactive Health Solutions
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pepe Marais - Group Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Clark - Analyst at Small Talk Daily
'COVID-19 vaccines remain critical for infection control'

26 July 2022 8:58 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
World Health Organisation
transmission
COVID-19
vaccine

Refilwe Moloto spoke to epidemiologist and research Professor at Stellenbosch University Alex Welte about the efficacy of booster shots and new vaccines with the progression of COVID-19 variants. 

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) new variant-updated COVID-19 vaccines are under clinical development.

This has opened up a conversation about whether current vaccines were still effective in preventing severe disease and death from positive COVID-19 transmissions.

Epidemiologist and research professor at Stellenbosch University, Alex Welte, said as much as we were not out of the woods as COVID-19 was concerned - there was no imminent threat of a new phase causing havoc at hospital ICUs.

A virus doesn't try anything it's just a bunch of proteins - there's no central nervous system, there's no sentience, there's nothing like that at all, and it's a pure lottery. The virus doesn't play consciously either, it just, sort of, rumbles along.

Prof Alex Welte, epidemiologist and research professor - Stellenbosch University

As such, Welte argues that we should move away from disastrous regulations and a rules-based approach and to the infection control that vaccines provide.

That's what we need from the vaccines and we don't need to worry, mainly, about do we have a vaccine strategy, or something, to prevent lots of excess death. The question is do we have vaccines that are going to give us infection control and do we have vaccines that have a longer life than three to six months? That's the transition that we need to be hoping for and that's what we need to start thinking about.

Prof Alex Welte, epidemiologist and research professor - Stellenbosch University

Listen to the full interview above.




