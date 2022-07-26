We've done everything possible for extradition of Gupta brothers: Lamola
Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola said that the extradition cases of high-profile people are on track.
On Monday, Lamola and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) briefed the media on cases such as Bobrofs, Radovan Krejcir, the Bushiris and the Gupta brothers.
Lamola said that the formal application for the extradition of Rajesh and Atul Gupta from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had been submitted to the country's central authority.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Lamola said that the Gupta and Bushiri issue is out of their hands.
From our side, we have done everything practically possible in terms of the extradition treaty which requires us to follow certain requirements and comply which we have done. Up to so far, there are good mutual diplomatic relations between South Africa and the UAE.Ronald Lamola, Minister of justice and correctional services
He says the Bushuri case is at the Malawi high court.
We are now awaiting a decision from the Magistrate High Court. The ruling will be delivered on the 5th of August.Ronald Lamola, Minister of justice and correctional services
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
New inclusive facial recognition technology hits the market
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Paybyface Africa managing director, Michelle Rachman, says most ideas are not developed with Africa in mind and they fail.Read More
By 2024 elections, load shedding could be ended - NPC's Swilling
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa speaks to Project Management Office head at the Presidency, Rudi Dicks, and National Planning Commissioner, Mark Swilling, about the president’s energy crisis power plan.Read More
KAP Holdings is changing. They want you to know what's behind it.
This diversified group of companies wants to "Be the change" in order to create both social and economic value.Read More
Wafcon 2022 title holders Banyana Banyana in for a heroes' welcome
Africa Melane spoke to the spokesperson of the South African Football Association (SAFA), Mninawa Ntloko about Banyana Banyana's return and the pay gap between the team and Bafana BafanaRead More
It was a wise move for Ramaphosa to attend ANC KZN Conference - analyst
The ANC concluded the provincial leadership race for their biggest province over the weekend.Read More
Ramaphosa to address the nation on energy crisis on Monday night
The Presidency said the president held consultative meetings with business, civil society, labour and leaders of political parties represented in Parliament.Read More
Challenges in your complex? Here's how to resolve disputes
Advocate Boyce Mkhize, Chief Ombud at the Community Schemes Ombud Service, has explained how the entity can help residents living in complexes. She was speaking to Relebogile Mabotja,Read More
How to make the most offshore investment opportunities
A Liberty specialist shares how to access dominant investment sectors via sound offshore investment strategies.Read More
'A beacon of hope for young women' - Presidency on Mandisa Maya's new top post
Presidency believes that the appointment of Justice Mandisa Maya as the country's deputy chief justice, will transform the judiciary.Read More