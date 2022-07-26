WATCH: Wives buying their husbands same t-shirt for a luncheon go viral
Have you been wondering what's trending lately?
Check out some top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
A group of women bought their husbands the same t-shirt and had them wear it to lunch.
The video has since gone viral.
When the men realised that they were wearing the same t-shirts, they had a good laugh.
Watch the video below:
A group of women all bought their husbands the same shirt and didn’t tell them...🤣 pic.twitter.com/cWXRY16E2x— Giles Paley-Phillips (@eliistender10) July 24, 2022
Listen to what else has gone viral:
More from Lifestyle
Depression NOT caused by low serotonin – University College London
Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Mark Horowitz, Clinical Research Fellow in Psychiatry at University College London.Read More
'COVID-19 vaccines remain critical for infection control'
Refilwe Moloto spoke to epidemiologist and research Professor at Stellenbosch University Alex Welte about the efficacy of booster shots and new vaccines with the progression of COVID-19 variants.Read More
How pocket money can help your child learn important lessons
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to editor for Just Money, Erica Liebenberg, about giving pocket money to children, and the potential benefits.Read More
Family Matters: Testators should discuss inheritance to avoid family conflicts
Clement Manyathela spoke to a clinical psychologist at Siweya Wellness Solutions Thandiwe Mokgomola, about ways to navigate a family conflict over inheritance.Read More
What 'Jerusalema' copyright battle says about exploitation of artists in SA
Refilwe Moloto speaks to partner and Trademark and Copyright Attorney at Adams and Adams Stephen Hollis about Charmza the DJ and Biblos legal proceedings against Master KG, the record label Open Mic Productions for alleged copyright infringement in respect of their commercialisation of the Jerusalema song and master recording.Read More
WATCH: Waiter singing 'You raise me up' goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
It's okay to groove, says Fourways Farmers Market owner
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
You're no longer invested in growing together? It may be time to move on: expert
Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane said it's never easy coming to the realisation that it's over as it may be through a combination of telltales, and not necessarily just one.Read More
[WATCH] Nando's brings light (relief) to SA with roast of Eskom and de Ruyter
A gen-deRuyter called André and soft toys with the names Koeberg and Kusile... Nando's has done it again!Read More