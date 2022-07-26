New inclusive facial recognition technology hits the market
Pay by Face Africa has made a breakthrough in facial recognition technology.
The technology is more inclusive in terms of skin tone recognition.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Paybyface Africa managing director, Michelle Rachman, says most ideas are not developed with Africa in mind and they fail.
In South Africa, a lot of the technologies we are using are imported and the majority in our continent are darker-skinned tones and we have to service the majority, not the minority.Michelle Rachman, Managing director - Paybyface Africa
We know people are concerned about identity theft, the facial template is encrypted end-to-end, it's not actually a photograph.Michelle Rachman, Managing director - Paybyface Africa
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_105504167_web-developer-coding-computer-language.html?term=coding&vti=m3ikwdte81qixzwa4e-1-9
