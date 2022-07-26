Pope apologises for horrors committed by Church against Canada's First Nations

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:40
Checking your balls could save your life
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Michele Vanzaghi - Medical Doctor and Testicular Cancer Survivor
Today at 14:05
A Series on South African Courts - The Constitutional Court (Episode 4)
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Advocate Lerato Phasha - High Court and Con Court Adv from Wits Centre for Applied Legal Studies
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Advice and Evaluations
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Jacob Moshokoa - Car Enthusiast
Today at 15:10
EWN: Day 2 public protector case resumes – Western Cape high court – in which she is challenging her suspension.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 15:16
EWN: Banyana Banyana return home. this after their win against Morocco at the 2022 Women's African Cup of Nations (WAFCON).
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mawande Mateza EWN SPORTS Reporter
Today at 15:20
The cost of tyres and its impact on inflation
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Charl de Villiers - Chairperson of Tyre Importers Association of South Africa (TIASA)
Today at 15:40
Talker-How do you deal with guests who refuse to leave when your house because they are having too much fun
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:50
BUSA encouraged by President’s comprehensive energy plan, offers full support and partnership to fast track delivery.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA
Today at 16:20
MyHomeTownFeature- Postmasburg - Northern Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thato Makape - Idols SA 2018 Runner up
Today at 16:40
Tuesday Riddle with Tshego Modisane
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:50
Will the President suspend Judge President John Hlophe? This after JSC recommends it be done.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Alison Tilley - Coordinator at Judges Matter
Today at 17:10
Alarm raised over backlash against whistleblower doctors, despite Gauteng health department spin.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Aslam Dasoo | Doctor and member of Progressive Health Forum
Today at 17:20
Alex Water Warriors install a litter trap to snare sewage and plastic in the Jukskei River.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:40
Gauteng-based waste reclaimers have collected 700,000kg of plastic recyclables and covered more than 20,000km in almost nine months
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sifiso Gumbi Recycler Relations - Recycler Relations at The Urban Surfer
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Kumba Iron Ore records a 50% decline in profits due to lower iron prices
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpumi Zikalala - CEO at Kumba Iron Ore
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pepe Marais - Group Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Clark - Analyst at Small Talk Daily
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
New inclusive facial recognition technology hits the market Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Paybyface Africa managing director, Michelle Rachman, says most ideas are not developed with Africa in... 26 July 2022 12:11 PM
By 2024 elections, load shedding could be ended - NPC's Swilling Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa speaks to Project Management Office head at the Presidency, Rudi Dicks, and National Planning Commis... 26 July 2022 10:35 AM
KAP Holdings is changing. They want you to know what's behind it. This diversified group of companies wants to "Be the change" in order to create both social and economic value. 26 July 2022 9:50 AM
View all Local
It was a wise move for Ramaphosa to attend ANC KZN Conference - analyst The ANC concluded the provincial leadership race for their biggest province over the weekend. 25 July 2022 6:23 PM
ANC KZN expected to discuss Sihle Zikalala's future as premier Clement Manyathela speaks to the newly elected chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal, Siboniso Duma. 25 July 2022 11:40 AM
CHARLES NQAKULA: Diagnosis of the health of the ANC African National Congress (ANC) veteran Charles Nqakula calls on the party to convene a consultative conference where it can discu... 25 July 2022 9:00 AM
View all Politics
'Preserving my wealth was there from a young age' - Proteas captain Temba Bavuma Presenter of The Money Show, Bruce Whitfield speaks to Temba Bavuma, captain of the SA men's national cricket team about his perso... 25 July 2022 9:03 PM
Implementing a basic income grant would slow economic growth - Expert The Money Show presenter, Bruce Whitfield speaks to Peter Attard Montalto, head of Capital Markets Research at consultancy and res... 25 July 2022 8:21 PM
Presidency calls for economic summit to deal with SA's depressed economy The Money Show presenter, Bruce Whitfield speaks to highly regarded scenario planner and strategist, Clem Sunter. 25 July 2022 7:48 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Wives buying their husbands same t-shirt for a luncheon go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 July 2022 9:29 AM
Family Matters: Testators should discuss inheritance to avoid family conflicts Clement Manyathela spoke to a clinical psychologist at Siweya Wellness Solutions Thandiwe Mokgomola, about ways to navigate a fami... 25 July 2022 2:45 PM
What 'Jerusalema' copyright battle says about exploitation of artists in SA Refilwe Moloto speaks to partner and Trademark and Copyright Attorney at Adams and Adams Stephen Hollis about Charmza the DJ and B... 25 July 2022 10:37 AM
View all Lifestyle
Wafcon 2022 title holders Banyana Banyana in for a heroes' welcome Africa Melane spoke to the spokesperson of the South African Football Association (SAFA), Mninawa Ntloko about Banyana Banyana's r... 26 July 2022 7:42 AM
SA athletes did their best at World Athletics Champs - Seidler John Perlman speaks to Olympic journalist, Manfred Seidler, about the poor performance of Team South Africa at the World Athletics... 26 July 2022 6:26 AM
[WATCH] Chess-playing robot breaks 7-year-old opponent’s finger during match Bad robot! Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 July 2022 2:50 PM
View all Sport
Cool Runnings of the wine world: Raise a glass for local doccie Blind Ambition Four Zimbabwean refugees turned sommeliers shake up the international wine establishment at the World Wine Tasting Championships. 25 July 2022 1:18 PM
Catch I am A Woman at the Market Theatre in celebration of Women's Month Director of the one-woman play, Palesa Mazamisa says the play is anchored on themes of love, belonging, female identity in modern... 24 July 2022 1:49 PM
Anele Mdoda honoured to host Miss SA 2022 final Award-winning radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda has been announced as the host of the Miss South Africa 2022 final at Time Squa... 19 July 2022 10:37 AM
View all Entertainment
Pope apologises for horrors committed by Church against Canada's First Nations Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 26 July 2022 12:00 PM
LISTEN: 'Russia is looking for more friends in Africa' International correspondent Adam Gilchrist says Russia is looking for more friends in Africa. 25 July 2022 12:36 PM
Namibia to export cheetahs to India, where they went extinct 70 years ago Refilwe Moloto had a chat with international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist. 22 July 2022 12:55 PM
View all World
LISTEN: 'Africa can be a confederal state,' says Prof Lumumba Clement Manyathela speaks to Professor Patrick Lumumba about the state of African politics. 23 July 2022 3:11 PM
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. 21 July 2022 2:56 PM
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022 Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how. 19 July 2022 3:32 PM
View all Africa
South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier. 22 July 2022 4:47 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The thrill of twill: say yes to the chino Say yes to the chino, and say yes to you! Even if you have to go to the men’s section to get them. Try a couple of pairs on, tell... 21 July 2022 12:51 PM
You can now buy petrol on credit with repayments structured to your needs But what could go wrong? Lester Kiewit had a chat with financial planner Paul Roelofse. 21 July 2022 12:04 PM
View all Opinion
Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

I humbly beg forgiveness for the evil committed by so many Christians against the indigenous peoples.

Pope Francis

Pope Francis, who is visiting Canada, has apologised for the horrific Indigenous residential schools run by the Catholic Church.

Indigenous children were forcibly taken from their parents to convert them to Christianity and to break links to their culture.

Thousands of children died in these schools, and many suffered extreme physical and sexual abuse.

About 150,000 children went through this system over 150 years.

Pope Francis. © andriesfelix/123rf.com

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen).

He’s gone all the way to Canada… This is the first time that the Church has apologised for this. It [apology] had mixed reviews…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

Mr Pope, is this enough? What about everything else…?

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Pope apologises for horrors committed by Church against Canada's First Nations




