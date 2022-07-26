Pope apologises for horrors committed by Church against Canada's First Nations

Today at 13:40 Checking your balls could save your life Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Michele Vanzaghi - Medical Doctor and Testicular Cancer Survivor

Today at 14:05 A Series on South African Courts - The Constitutional Court (Episode 4) Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Advocate Lerato Phasha - High Court and Con Court Adv from Wits Centre for Applied Legal Studies

Today at 14:35 Car Feature - Advice and Evaluations Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Jacob Moshokoa - Car Enthusiast

Today at 15:10 EWN: Day 2 public protector case resumes – Western Cape high court – in which she is challenging her suspension. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

Today at 15:16 EWN: Banyana Banyana return home. this after their win against Morocco at the 2022 Women's African Cup of Nations (WAFCON). Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Mawande Mateza EWN SPORTS Reporter

Today at 15:20 The cost of tyres and its impact on inflation Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Charl de Villiers - Chairperson of Tyre Importers Association of South Africa (TIASA)

Today at 15:40 Talker-How do you deal with guests who refuse to leave when your house because they are having too much fun Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 15:50 BUSA encouraged by President’s comprehensive energy plan, offers full support and partnership to fast track delivery. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Cas Coovadia - CEO at Business Unity SA

Today at 16:20 MyHomeTownFeature- Postmasburg - Northern Cape Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Thato Makape - Idols SA 2018 Runner up

Today at 16:40 Tuesday Riddle with Tshego Modisane Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 16:50 Will the President suspend Judge President John Hlophe? This after JSC recommends it be done. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Alison Tilley - Coordinator at Judges Matter

Today at 17:10 Alarm raised over backlash against whistleblower doctors, despite Gauteng health department spin. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Aslam Dasoo | Doctor and member of Progressive Health Forum

Today at 17:20 Alex Water Warriors install a litter trap to snare sewage and plastic in the Jukskei River. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 17:40 Gauteng-based waste reclaimers have collected 700,000kg of plastic recyclables and covered more than 20,000km in almost nine months Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Sifiso Gumbi Recycler Relations - Recycler Relations at The Urban Surfer

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:39 Kumba Iron Ore records a 50% decline in profits due to lower iron prices The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mpumi Zikalala - CEO at Kumba Iron Ore

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pepe Marais - Group Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)

