Women’s football leaders call for women's league in SA

Today at 16:40 Tuesday Riddle with Tshego Modisane Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 16:50 Will the President suspend Judge President John Hlophe? This after JSC recommends it be done. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Chris Oxtoby, a senior researcher from the Public Law Department at UCT.

Today at 17:10 Sasol celebrated a the only sponsors of Banyana Banyana, we ask them how they feel about this big victory! Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Charlotte Mokoena - Executive Vice President : Human Resources and Stakeholder Relations (Sasol)

Today at 17:20 Gauteng-based waste reclaimers have collected 700,000kg of plastic recyclables and covered more than 20,000km in almost nine months Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Sifiso Gumbi Recycler Relations - Recycler Relations at The Urban Surfer

Today at 17:40 Alex Water Warriors install a litter trap to snare sewage and plastic in the Jukskei River. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Willem Snyman, of the environmental conservation organisation Fresh.

Khaleel Akoojee - From Qurtuba Islamic academy

Today at 18:09 Telkom sues president Ramaphosa over his call for the SIU to investigate it on allegations of malfeasance dating back as far as 2006 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral

Today at 18:13 Reaction to president Cyril Ramaphosa's intervention to solve SA's energy crisis The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Brian Dames - CEO at African Rainbow Energy

Andrew Lane - Senior Partner and Energy, Resources and Industrials Leader at Deloitte South Africa.

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:39 Kumba Iron Ore records a 50% decline in profits due to lower iron prices The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mpumi Zikalala - CEO at Kumba Iron Ore

Today at 18:50 Tyres' cost could increase by 41% at most The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Donald MacKay - Director at Xa International Trade Advisors

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pepe Marais - Group Chief Creative Officer at Joe Public

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)

