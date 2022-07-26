Women’s football leaders call for women's league in SA
On Tuesday, South African Football Association (Safa) President Danny Jordaan announced his commitment to addressing equal pay for Banyana Banyana and Bafana Bafana.
Gender pay inequity is a global phenomenon and football leaders have proposed further financial and structural interventions in securing the growth of women's football.
Former Safa vice president Ria Ledwaba and Safa COO Lydia Monyepao supported the creation of a women’s national football league along with increased financial backing.
Ledwaba emphasised the establishment of a professional league considering the work Banyana Banyana put into winning the 2022 Women’s African Cup of Nations’ (Wafcon) title.
It is the right time now for South Africa to have a professional league of women. it is the right time, this should motivate all of us to work towards making sure South Africa has a professional [women’s] league.Ria Ledwaba, Former SAFA vice president
Monyepao said to guarantee more victories from the national team, a boost in morale and financial incentive was key.
This includes corporate sponsorships and public support.
She also asked South Africans to attend stadiums in numbers in support of women’s football.
It’s about the people that are signing the cheques in the corporates, the people who are out there, who are always criticising us and saying equal pay, you know for Banyana Banyana its also about them getting off their couches and going to the stadium and also showing their support.Lydia Monyepao, Chief Operating officer - SAFA
Sponsors want to see a full stadium, as an investment - you can’t sell a product to an empty stadium, she added.
