What does financial literacy mean to you?
The importance of saving and investing cannot be emphasised enough. This July - Savings Month - consumers are being encouraged to look beyond the effects of Covid-19 and the current economic environment, to equip themselves with the right tools to begin and maintain a long-term savings strategy.
Standard Bank's Head of Main Market, Motlatsi Mkalala joined 702's Thabo Mdluli to discuss the importance of South Africa Adopting a savings culture.
There's a perception that saving requires a consumer to have a lot of disposable income but this couldn't be further from the truth.
You can start saving from as little as one rand.Motlatsi Mkalala, Head of Main Market - Standard Bank
We want to demystify the perception that you need to have a bit more money to start savingMotlatsi Mkalala, Head of Main Market - Standard Bank
Motlatsi stated that financial literacy is a big issue within South Africa's working class demography and that consumers do not completely understand the concept of saving now for the future - this makes them more susceptible to being attracted to applying for loans when things get tough.
Part of the work we do throughout the year is to do random financial literacy programs for the previously disadvantaged so that people learn about the various ways of saving.Motlatsi Mkalala, Head of Main Market - Standard Bank
Standard Bank is campaigning to make the information on the various ways to save available in different languages so that it is accessible to everyone. Find out more here.
Source : Standard Bank
