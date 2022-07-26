Danny Jordaan commits to address Bafana and Banyana players' pay inequality
JOHANNESBURG – Recently reappointed South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan said it was crucial for the sporting fraternity to find a resolution to deal with gender pay gaps.
Jordaan noted the inequity as a "societal creation" that had to be tackled head-on.
He spoke during the arrival of Women’s African Cup of Nations (Wafcon) champions Banyana Banyana at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday. The squad came out victorious against Morocco during the Wafcon final on Saturday after playing in six finals previously.
Jordaan acknowledged the salary inequity between Bafana Bafana – the men’s national squad – and Banyana Banyana.
“These are issues that we have to address. I spoke to the minister [Nathi Mthethwa] and he said we will meet with the government as soon as possible because this is not FIFA’s problem, it’s not FIFA’s creation, it’s not CAF’s creation, it’s not SAFA’s creation,” said Jordaan.
“Anyone who says that is misleading you; it is a societal creation and therefore, we must work together to address this disparity between men and women in sport.
“On the African continent, Sierra Leone became the first African country to pay men and women the same after the agreement with the government and Sierra Leone football.”
Proud Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis thanked sponsors and the reigning champions.
Pay disparities have been a bone of contention in sports the world over - which has sparked debate around the need for transformation.
While Bafana Bafana has gravely disappointed South Africa over the past two decades and more, Banyana Banyana has been on a growth trajectory.
The Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa awarded the women a R5.8 million cheque in addition to the R9.2 million that Safa had set aside for the champions.
Previously, Safa offered Bafana Bafana R920,000 each in 2019 if they were to win the African Cup of Nations with the team ultimately receiving R520, 000 each for reaching the quarterfinals.
The women's team boasted former striker Portia Modise who is the only African footballer, of any gender, to score 100 international goals, and represented South Africa for 15 years.
The Wafco title is the women's latest and prestigious feat.
[Video] The CHAMPIONS #BanyanaBanyana— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 26, 2022
📸@AbigailJavier_#BanyanaBanyanaVictory #WAFCON2022 pic.twitter.com/NejKOAcMyd
[Photos] 📸@AbigailJavier_#BanyanaBanyanaVictory #WAFCON2022 pic.twitter.com/7ZCZ5mHOeg— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 26, 2022
📢📢🇿🇦Mzansi 🇿🇦!!!📢📢— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 26, 2022
Mood at OR Tambo international Airport #BanyanaBanyanaVictory #WAFCON2022
📸@AbigailJavier_ pic.twitter.com/2gkbV9rm9v
It's a party at OR Tambo 🎷— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 26, 2022
📸@AbigailJavier_#BanyanaBanyanaVictory #WAFCON2022 pic.twitter.com/43WuzOxWia
This article first appeared on EWN : Danny Jordaan commits to address Bafana and Banyana players' pay inequality
Source : EWN
More from Sport
Women’s football leaders call for women's league in SA
Former Safa vice president Ria Ledwaba and Safa COO Lydia Monyepao vouched for the creation of a women’s national football league along with increased financial backing.Read More
'We did it in style': Fans celebrates Wafcon champions Banyana Banyana
Clement Manyathela spoke to supporters at the airport including superfan, Mama Joy Chauke, who was with the team in Morocco for the final, and former Africa Cup of Nations winner, Mark Williams.Read More
African champs Banyana Banyana return home to heroes' welcome
They've been welcomed by hundreds of South Africans dancing and celebrating their victory.Read More
Wafcon 2022 title holders Banyana Banyana in for a heroes' welcome
Africa Melane spoke to the spokesperson of the South African Football Association (SAFA), Mninawa Ntloko about Banyana Banyana's return and the pay gap between the team and Bafana BafanaRead More
SA athletes did their best at World Athletics Champs - Seidler
John Perlman speaks to Olympic journalist, Manfred Seidler, about the poor performance of Team South Africa at the World Athletics Championships.Read More
[WATCH] Chess-playing robot breaks 7-year-old opponent’s finger during match
Bad robot! Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Former cricketer Herschelle Gibbs reflects on his colourful career and life
Lester Kiewit interviews Herschelle Gibbs, one of South Africa’s best cricketers ever.Read More
Banyana Banyana's 2022 Wafcon title a result of maturity: Desiree Ellis
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Elis says the team was determined to win and it paid off.Read More
Banyana Banyana crowned queens of the continent at Wafcon
After a goalless first half, Hildah Magaia put Banyana Banyana in the lead when she beat Morocco goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi with a clinical finish in the 63rd minute following some good work on the left by hard-running Jermaine Seoposenwe.Read More