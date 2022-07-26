'We did it in style': Fans celebrates Wafcon champions Banyana Banyana
South Africans are overjoyed as Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) champions Banyana Banyana returned home with the trophy in hand on Tuesday.
Clement Manyathela spoke to supporters at the airport including superfan, Mama Joy Chauke, who was with the team in Morocco for the final, and former Afcon winner, Mark Williams.
Banyana Banyana’s victory has been a shining light for the country after the tough times the country has faced, as they have brought joy and excitement to their fans after their stellar victory.
Mama Joy said that she was in the stands singing for the team and after the match, they came to her and told her how her singing inspired them.
I was there representing them, singing in the stands… and after the game, you won’t believe it, Banyana Banyana was telling me 'Mama Joy, when you were singing that song, we were hearing you and it goes to our ears, saying that we are not here to play, we are here to take the trophy back to South Africa'. It was so nice, and we did it in style.Mama Joy Chauke, superfan
Masses of fans were at the airport to welcome the team back home, with former Bafana Bafana star Mark Williams saying the country must just celebrate this entire day.
Listen to the audios below for more.
