Banyana coach Desiree Ellis ‘overwhelmed’ by support following Wafcon win
JOHANNESBURG - Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said she was overwhelmed with emotion following the reception she and her team received at OR Tambo International on Tuesday.
Hundreds welcomed the new champions of Africa as they arrived back on home soil on Tuesday morning after their success in the 2022 Women's African Cup of Nations.
They came in their hundreds, young and old with their vuvuzelas and, people dressed in Banyana colours, this as fans gathered at the airport to celebrate Banyana's victory.
The team was warmly welcomed by the eager crowd that had gathered since dawn, while some like Bambanani Mbane's family, had come from as far as the Eastern Cape to be part of the day.
With such an outpouring of love and passion from dedicated fans, Ellis said it would have been difficult to disappoint them.
Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa also announced that the department would award an additional R5.8 million to Banyana Banyana following their victory.
Bambanani Mbane’s family came from the Eastern Cape to celebrate with her and the team today. #BanyanaBanyana pic.twitter.com/fSQVN9yEsp— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) July 26, 2022
The #BanyanaBanyana squad celebrates with their trophy on stage. pic.twitter.com/93ut5tvrui— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) July 26, 2022
Banyana's players received further good news when Safa president Danny Jordaan committed to paying them the same as Bafana Bafana's players.
The first of Banyana’s homecoming celebrations has drawn to a close on Tuesday.
This article first appeared on EWN : Banyana coach Desiree Ellis ‘overwhelmed’ by support following Wafcon win
More from Sport
Women’s football leaders call for women's league in SA
Former Safa vice president Ria Ledwaba and Safa COO Lydia Monyepao vouched for the creation of a women’s national football league along with increased financial backing.Read More
Danny Jordaan commits to address Bafana and Banyana players' pay inequality
Jordaan noted the inequity as a "societal creation" that had to be tackled head-on.Read More
'We did it in style': Fans celebrates Wafcon champions Banyana Banyana
Clement Manyathela spoke to supporters at the airport including superfan, Mama Joy Chauke, who was with the team in Morocco for the final, and former Africa Cup of Nations winner, Mark Williams.Read More
African champs Banyana Banyana return home to heroes' welcome
They've been welcomed by hundreds of South Africans dancing and celebrating their victory.Read More
Wafcon 2022 title holders Banyana Banyana in for a heroes' welcome
Africa Melane spoke to the spokesperson of the South African Football Association (SAFA), Mninawa Ntloko about Banyana Banyana's return and the pay gap between the team and Bafana BafanaRead More
SA athletes did their best at World Athletics Champs - Seidler
John Perlman speaks to Olympic journalist, Manfred Seidler, about the poor performance of Team South Africa at the World Athletics Championships.Read More
[WATCH] Chess-playing robot breaks 7-year-old opponent’s finger during match
Bad robot! Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Former cricketer Herschelle Gibbs reflects on his colourful career and life
Lester Kiewit interviews Herschelle Gibbs, one of South Africa’s best cricketers ever.Read More
Banyana Banyana's 2022 Wafcon title a result of maturity: Desiree Ellis
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Elis says the team was determined to win and it paid off.Read More
Banyana Banyana crowned queens of the continent at Wafcon
After a goalless first half, Hildah Magaia put Banyana Banyana in the lead when she beat Morocco goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi with a clinical finish in the 63rd minute following some good work on the left by hard-running Jermaine Seoposenwe.Read More
