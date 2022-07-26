Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - how investors can often get a look before the big boys at smaller stocks
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Clark - Analyst at Small Talk Daily
Today at 20:10
Legal Matter: Compassionate Leave court ruling and implications
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Irvin Lawrence - Legal expert and executive for employment at ENSafrica
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Telkom takes Ramaphosa to court in bid to stop SIU probe TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod explains the background of the Telkom saga why the company's pushing back - on The Money Show 26 July 2022 6:53 PM
Banyana coach Desiree Ellis ‘overwhelmed’ by support following Wafcon win Hundreds welcomed the new champions of Africa as they arrived back on home soil on Tuesday morning after their success in the 2022... 26 July 2022 4:36 PM
New inclusive facial recognition technology hits the market Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Paybyface Africa managing director, Michelle Rachman, says most ideas are not developed with Africa in... 26 July 2022 12:11 PM
View all Local
Telkom takes Ramaphosa to court in bid to stop SIU probe TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod explains the background of the Telkom saga why the company's pushing back - on The Money Show 26 July 2022 6:53 PM
It was a wise move for Ramaphosa to attend ANC KZN Conference - analyst The ANC concluded the provincial leadership race for their biggest province over the weekend. 25 July 2022 6:23 PM
ANC KZN expected to discuss Sihle Zikalala's future as premier Clement Manyathela speaks to the newly elected chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal, Siboniso Duma. 25 July 2022 11:40 AM
View all Politics
Telkom takes Ramaphosa to court in bid to stop SIU probe TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod explains the background of the Telkom saga why the company's pushing back - on The Money Show 26 July 2022 6:53 PM
By 2024 elections, load shedding could be ended - NPC's Swilling Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa speaks to Project Management Office head at the Presidency, Rudi Dicks, and National Planning Commis... 26 July 2022 10:35 AM
KAP Holdings is changing. They want you to know what's behind it. This diversified group of companies wants to "Be the change" in order to create both social and economic value. 26 July 2022 9:50 AM
View all Business
WATCH: Wives buying their husbands same t-shirt for a luncheon go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 July 2022 9:29 AM
'COVID-19 vaccines remain critical for infection control' Refilwe Moloto spoke to epidemiologist and research Professor at Stellenbosch University Alex Welte about the efficacy of booster... 26 July 2022 8:58 AM
Family Matters: Testators should discuss inheritance to avoid family conflicts Clement Manyathela spoke to a clinical psychologist at Siweya Wellness Solutions Thandiwe Mokgomola, about ways to navigate a fami... 25 July 2022 2:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana coach Desiree Ellis ‘overwhelmed’ by support following Wafcon win Hundreds welcomed the new champions of Africa as they arrived back on home soil on Tuesday morning after their success in the 2022... 26 July 2022 4:36 PM
Women’s football leaders call for women's league in SA Former Safa vice president Ria Ledwaba and Safa COO Lydia Monyepao vouched for the creation of a women’s national football league... 26 July 2022 2:13 PM
Danny Jordaan commits to address Bafana and Banyana players' pay inequality Jordaan noted the inequity as a "societal creation" that had to be tackled head-on. 26 July 2022 1:15 PM
View all Sport
Cool Runnings of the wine world: Raise a glass for local doccie Blind Ambition Four Zimbabwean refugees turned sommeliers shake up the international wine establishment at the World Wine Tasting Championships. 25 July 2022 1:18 PM
Celebrating Truckers Together: #ThankYouTrucker Competition Returns The aim of #ThankYouTrucker is to recognise, reward and celebrate our unsung heroes on the road - the public is keen to join in! 25 July 2022 11:00 AM
Catch I am A Woman at the Market Theatre in celebration of Women's Month Director of the one-woman play, Palesa Mazamisa says the play is anchored on themes of love, belonging, female identity in modern... 24 July 2022 1:49 PM
View all Entertainment
Pope apologises for horrors committed by Church against Canada's First Nations Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 26 July 2022 12:00 PM
[WATCH] Chess-playing robot breaks 7-year-old opponent’s finger during match Bad robot! Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 July 2022 2:50 PM
LISTEN: 'Russia is looking for more friends in Africa' International correspondent Adam Gilchrist says Russia is looking for more friends in Africa. 25 July 2022 12:36 PM
View all World
LISTEN: 'Africa can be a confederal state,' says Prof Lumumba Clement Manyathela speaks to Professor Patrick Lumumba about the state of African politics. 23 July 2022 3:11 PM
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. 21 July 2022 2:56 PM
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022 Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how. 19 July 2022 3:32 PM
View all Africa
CHARLES NQAKULA: Diagnosis of the health of the ANC African National Congress (ANC) veteran Charles Nqakula calls on the party to convene a consultative conference where it can discu... 25 July 2022 9:00 AM
South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier. 22 July 2022 4:47 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The thrill of twill: say yes to the chino Say yes to the chino, and say yes to you! Even if you have to go to the men’s section to get them. Try a couple of pairs on, tell... 21 July 2022 12:51 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport
fiber_manual_record
Local

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis ‘overwhelmed’ by support following Wafcon win

26 July 2022 4:36 PM
by Mawande Mateza
Tags:
Banyana banyana
Nathi Mthethwa
Women's Afcon
2022 Wafcon

Hundreds welcomed the new champions of Africa as they arrived back on home soil on Tuesday morning after their success in the 2022 Women's African Cup of Nations.

JOHANNESBURG - Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said she was overwhelmed with emotion following the reception she and her team received at OR Tambo International on Tuesday.

Hundreds welcomed the new champions of Africa as they arrived back on home soil on Tuesday morning after their success in the 2022 Women's African Cup of Nations.

They came in their hundreds, young and old with their vuvuzelas and, people dressed in Banyana colours, this as fans gathered at the airport to celebrate Banyana's victory.

The team was warmly welcomed by the eager crowd that had gathered since dawn, while some like Bambanani Mbane's family, had come from as far as the Eastern Cape to be part of the day.

With such an outpouring of love and passion from dedicated fans, Ellis said it would have been difficult to disappoint them.

Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa also announced that the department would award an additional R5.8 million to Banyana Banyana following their victory.

Banyana's players received further good news when Safa president Danny Jordaan committed to paying them the same as Bafana Bafana's players.

The first of Banyana’s homecoming celebrations has drawn to a close on Tuesday.


This article first appeared on EWN : Banyana coach Desiree Ellis ‘overwhelmed’ by support following Wafcon win




26 July 2022 4:36 PM
by Mawande Mateza
Tags:
Banyana banyana
Nathi Mthethwa
Women's Afcon
2022 Wafcon

More from Sport

Women’s football leaders call for women's league in SA

26 July 2022 2:13 PM

Former Safa vice president Ria Ledwaba and Safa COO Lydia Monyepao vouched for the creation of a women’s national football league along with increased financial backing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Danny Jordaan commits to address Bafana and Banyana players' pay inequality

26 July 2022 1:15 PM

Jordaan noted the inequity as a "societal creation" that had to be tackled head-on.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We did it in style': Fans celebrates Wafcon champions Banyana Banyana

26 July 2022 12:40 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to supporters at the airport including superfan, Mama Joy Chauke, who was with the team in Morocco for the final, and former Africa Cup of Nations winner, Mark Williams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African champs Banyana Banyana return home to heroes' welcome

26 July 2022 11:17 AM

They've been welcomed by hundreds of South Africans dancing and celebrating their victory.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wafcon 2022 title holders Banyana Banyana in for a heroes' welcome

26 July 2022 7:42 AM

Africa Melane spoke to the spokesperson of the South African Football Association (SAFA), Mninawa Ntloko about Banyana Banyana's return and the pay gap between the team and Bafana Bafana

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA athletes did their best at World Athletics Champs - Seidler

26 July 2022 6:26 AM

John Perlman speaks to Olympic journalist, Manfred Seidler, about the poor performance of Team South Africa at the World Athletics Championships.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Chess-playing robot breaks 7-year-old opponent’s finger during match

25 July 2022 2:50 PM

Bad robot! Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former cricketer Herschelle Gibbs reflects on his colourful career and life

25 July 2022 2:24 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Herschelle Gibbs, one of South Africa’s best cricketers ever.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana's 2022 Wafcon title a result of maturity: Desiree Ellis

25 July 2022 11:07 AM

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Elis says the team was determined to win and it paid off.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Banyana Banyana crowned queens of the continent at Wafcon

24 July 2022 10:17 AM

After a goalless first half, Hildah Magaia put Banyana Banyana in the lead when she beat Morocco goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi with a clinical finish in the 63rd minute following some good work on the left by hard-running Jermaine Seoposenwe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Telkom takes Ramaphosa to court in bid to stop SIU probe

26 July 2022 6:53 PM

TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod explains the background of the Telkom saga why the company's pushing back - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New inclusive facial recognition technology hits the market

26 July 2022 12:11 PM

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Paybyface Africa managing director, Michelle Rachman, says most ideas are not developed with Africa in mind and they fail.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

By 2024 elections, load shedding could be ended - NPC's Swilling

26 July 2022 10:35 AM

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa speaks to Project Management Office head at the Presidency, Rudi Dicks, and National Planning Commissioner, Mark Swilling, about the president’s energy crisis power plan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KAP Holdings is changing. They want you to know what's behind it.

26 July 2022 9:50 AM

This diversified group of companies wants to "Be the change" in order to create both social and economic value.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We've done everything possible for extradition of Gupta brothers: Lamola

26 July 2022 8:45 AM

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola gives updates on high-profile cases they are dealing with.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wafcon 2022 title holders Banyana Banyana in for a heroes' welcome

26 July 2022 7:42 AM

Africa Melane spoke to the spokesperson of the South African Football Association (SAFA), Mninawa Ntloko about Banyana Banyana's return and the pay gap between the team and Bafana Bafana

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

It was a wise move for Ramaphosa to attend ANC KZN Conference - analyst

25 July 2022 6:23 PM

The ANC concluded the provincial leadership race for their biggest province over the weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa to address the nation on energy crisis on Monday night

25 July 2022 6:12 PM

The Presidency said the president held consultative meetings with business, civil society, labour and leaders of political parties represented in Parliament.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Challenges in your complex? Here's how to resolve disputes

25 July 2022 5:23 PM

Advocate Boyce Mkhize, Chief Ombud at the Community Schemes Ombud Service, has explained how the entity can help residents living in complexes. She was speaking to Relebogile Mabotja,

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to make the most offshore investment opportunities

25 July 2022 5:18 PM

A Liberty specialist shares how to access dominant investment sectors via sound offshore investment strategies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

African champs Banyana Banyana return home to heroes' welcome

Sport

By 2024 elections, load shedding could be ended - NPC's Swilling

Business Local

We've done everything possible for extradition of Gupta brothers: Lamola

Local

EWN Highlights

Telkom takes Ramaphosa to court in bid to stop SIU probe

26 July 2022 6:54 PM

Motsoaledi: ANC proposes sweeping changes to key policies on migration laws

26 July 2022 6:32 PM

Cosatu: Govt has been making promises to fix SA electricity crisis

26 July 2022 6:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA