'President's energy plan spot on, the key now is implementation'- Brian Dames
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a raft of new measures on Monday night to address South Africa's energy crisis through adding more power to the national grid.
They include the removal of any licensing threshold for for new power generation projects and cutting down the red tape obstructing these projects.
Government will also incentivize the installation of solar panels by households and businesses, who will be able to sell excess power to Eskom.
“To incentivise greater uptake of rooftop solar, Eskom will develop rules and a pricing structure – known as a feed-in tariff – for all commercial and residential installations on its network.”— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) July 25, 2022
President @CyrilRamaphosa #EnergyActionPlan 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/WdU4smVEFj
Bruce Whitfield gets input from Andrew Lane, a senior partner at Deloitte Africa where he leads the Energy, Resources and Industrials practice in Africa.
He also talks to Brian Dames, CEO of African Rainbow Energy & Power and former CEO of Eskom (2010 - 2014).
I think the plan is spot on: fix what we have and add additional capacity as much as we can, that's renewable... the best decision for the country.Brian Dames, CEO - African Rainbow Energy & Power
The plan is quite clear. First we have to get the capacity that is installed in the country to work. That is our quickest solution to get to a point where we have an end to load shedding, and we should get an end...Brian Dames, CEO - African Rainbow Energy & Power
And secondly, make sure that we've got energy security in the short-term. The additional capacity, even if we start today, that will take us 18-24 months to deal with. That we should also do immediately, today.Brian Dames, CEO - African Rainbow Energy & Power
It's not going to be easy Dames says, but he does believe it is doable.
Regarding the timeframe, are we going to be stuck in a load shedding no-man's-land for at least the next 18-24 months while the different pieces of this proposal fall into place?
There is agreement on what needs to happen Dames says; the key now is implementation.
We're very good as South Africans at developing plans, also at what the solutions should be... but we're not very good at implementation... I would hope this time around that part [will work]... If we only implement what we all agree on, we will as a country move forward significantly.Brian Dames, CEO - African Rainbow Energy & Power
Lane concurs with the views expressed by Dames about the priorities identified in the action plan.
He also agrees with the timeframe of one to two years to get the required new capacity added.
I think there's hope... but I do worry that we'll be in that no-man's-land for the next 18 months or so. For me the challenge is execution... removing red tape is easier said than done...Andrew Lane - Energy, Resources and Industrials Leader at Deloitte Africa
I do think there is a worry about how much political support there is and how much alignment there is within government and the ruling party, behind this... because it involves a much larger involvement of the private sector.Andrew Lane - Energy, Resources and Industrials Leader at Deloitte Africa
Listen to this important discussion in the audio clip below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'President's energy plan spot on, the key now is implementation'- Brian Dames
