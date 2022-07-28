It could save your life: Cancer survivor advises men to check their testicles





Testicular cancer is an uncommon cancer that has a lifetime risk on 1 in 1,737 men in South Africa, according to the Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA).

Symptoms include lumps or size difference in either testicle, feeling of heaviness in the scrotum and a dull ache in the abdomen or groin.

Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Michele Vanzaghi - a medical doctor and testicular cancer survivor about encouraging testicular self-examinations in men.

The 27-year-old's profession helped him to detect his cancer diagnosis in its early stages back in 2020.

One day I just felt a small lump, I think had I not had the knowledge that I may have neglected to do something about it. It really was a difficult situation, very uncomfortable to go to a doctor and know that you need to be examined. Michele Vanzaghi, Medical doctor and testicular cancer survivor

Vanzaghi said while some men may be uncomfortable with being examined, it is a necessary precaution they have to take to avoid late detection.

I can’t take away that feeling of vulnerability and embarrassment of getting examined… I would rather take that one minute of embarrassment and save my life than go five years later and I’ve got a terminal diagnosis. Michele Vanzaghi, Medical doctor and testicular cancer survivor

Self-examinations are encouraged after a warm shower when the balls are the most relaxed, he advised.

Visit the CANSA website to see a guide on how to examine your scrotum.

