It could save your life: Cancer survivor advises men to check their testicles
Testicular cancer is an uncommon cancer that has a lifetime risk on 1 in 1,737 men in South Africa, according to the Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA).
Symptoms include lumps or size difference in either testicle, feeling of heaviness in the scrotum and a dull ache in the abdomen or groin.
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Michele Vanzaghi - a medical doctor and testicular cancer survivor about encouraging testicular self-examinations in men.
The 27-year-old's profession helped him to detect his cancer diagnosis in its early stages back in 2020.
One day I just felt a small lump, I think had I not had the knowledge that I may have neglected to do something about it. It really was a difficult situation, very uncomfortable to go to a doctor and know that you need to be examined.Michele Vanzaghi, Medical doctor and testicular cancer survivor
Vanzaghi said while some men may be uncomfortable with being examined, it is a necessary precaution they have to take to avoid late detection.
I can’t take away that feeling of vulnerability and embarrassment of getting examined… I would rather take that one minute of embarrassment and save my life than go five years later and I’ve got a terminal diagnosis.Michele Vanzaghi, Medical doctor and testicular cancer survivor
Self-examinations are encouraged after a warm shower when the balls are the most relaxed, he advised.
Visit the CANSA website to see a guide on how to examine your scrotum.
Listen to the audio for more.
