'Coping at UCT with no private school education is relatable to many readers'

26 July 2022 9:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
book review
business books
CEO
Nyimpini Mabunda
Take Charge: Life lessons on the road to CEO
General Electric Southern Africa

Nyimpini Mabunda (CEO, General Electric Southern Africa) talks about his book 'Take Charge: Life lessons on the road to CEO'.
Image credit: Sylvester Chauke on Twitter @sylvesterchauke

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield talks to Nyimpini Mabunda about his book "Take Charge: Life lessons on the road to CEO".

Mabunda is the CEO of General Electric Southern Africa and Chairperson of US-SA Business at the US Chamber of Commerce.|

RELATED: BOOK REVIEW Finding small, innovative ways to solve the big problems

[I wrote it] really to help others not to make the same mistakes that we made.

Nyimpini Mabunda, Author - Take Charge: Life lessons on the road to CEO

Secondly, I think there's a lot of unfulfilled potential and I really wanted to help people get to the best that they can be by navigating them through lessons of my lead experience.

Nyimpini Mabunda, Author - Take Charge: Life lessons on the road to CEO

There are perks to being a school principal's son... to having professional parents, but also disadvantages, for example getting to UCT without having come from a private school but from a homeland system... and how I had to catch up with other kids.

Nyimpini Mabunda, Author - Take Charge: Life lessons on the road to CEO

... how I had to accelerate my learning I think is something that is applicable and relatable to a lot of my readers.

Nyimpini Mabunda, Author - Take Charge: Life lessons on the road to CEO

Description by Jonathan Ball Publishers:

"I believe there are many potential senior leaders out there who simply lack the self-belief and toolkit to begin their own journey to the top. There are, as they say, many ways to skin a cat..."

Join Nyimpini Mabunda on his journey from his childhood in an apartheid-era homeland to the CEO’s office at one of the world’s leading businesses.

In a career spanning Procter & Gamble, Nando’s, Diageo and Vodacom in South Africa, the UK and Uganda, Mabunda actively sets out to always improve his business acumen and leadership skills.

Constantly in learning mode and infused with positive energy, Mabunda’s path offers insightful lessons and practical advice for anyone who wants to succeed in their career, build and lead a business. This is your toolkit to take you the top!

Listen to the interview with the author on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Coping at UCT with no private school education is relatable to many readers'




