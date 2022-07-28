Tyre prices might be going up soon, warns association
The Tyre Importers Association of South Africa (TIASA) is warning of an increase in tyre prices for taxis, small vehicles and trucks.
This comes after the SA Tyre Manufacturer Conference (SATMC) lodged an application to the International Trade Administration Commission (ITAC) to impose additional duties of between 8% and 69% on passenger, taxi, bus and truck vehicle tyres imported from China.
SATMC comprises domestic tyre companies including Continental, Bridgestone, Goodyear, and Sumitomo.
TIASA is backed by the National Taxi Association (NTA) and Road Freight Association (RFA) in opposing SATMC's application.
The association's chairperson, Charl de Villiers, spoke to 702's John Perlman.
He added that SATMC relied on international facilities to supply tyres that are not manufactured locally.
Out of 3,200 units that they offer for sale in South Africa, 80% of those products are imported and not manufactured locally.Charl de Villiers, Chairperson - Tyre Importers Association of South Africa
They also exporting jobs into other markets and rely on their global footprint facilities to supplement the demand they have in South Africa.Charl de Villiers, Chairperson - Tyre Importers Association of South Africa
Listen to the audio for more.
