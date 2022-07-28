Tyre prices might be going up soon, warns association

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:05
The sentencing of murder accused Nthuthuko Shoba begins.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:10
The Defence in Gardee’s murder case intends to subpoena former secretary general of the EFF Godrich Gardee.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Buhle Mbhele- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:15
Suspects involved in the PMB Tavern shootings appear in court and abandon bail.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 12:23
More disruptions occur at NUMSA's conference, this after new leadership elected.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 12:37
Statistics South Africa has released the Mid-year population estimates
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Risenga Maluleka, Statistician General of Stats SA
Today at 12:41
ANC staff await to be paid their two months salary.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mvusi Mdala, ANC staff representative committee
Today at 12:45
Analysis: ANC Policy conference.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist
Today at 12:52
EFF celebrate their 9th anniversary.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sinawo Thambo, EFF National Spokesperson
Today at 12:56
Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital and Smile Week to make a life-changing difference to 14 children.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kim Robertson Smith - Smile Foundation SA
Today at 15:16
EWN: NUMSA's 11th National Congress enters second day
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 15:20
South African Tyre Manufacturers Conference (SATMC) responds to Tyre prices that might be going up soon
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:40
Talker-
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:20
28th July 2022 highlights one year to go to the 2023 Netball World Cup which will be held in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dumisani Chauke - Spar Proteas Assistant Coach
Today at 16:40
{ZOOM} 702 in Conversation with Liberty- Unpacking the different platforms within Offshore investing
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Famida Singh - Divisional Executive: Retail Investment Proposition Management
Today at 16:50
Property Feature- Why it is so important for South Africa to develop township property market and what should one consider when investing in property in township areas?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tim Akinnusi - CEO & Co-Founder of MortgageMarket
Today at 18:09
Anglo American results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Duncan Wanblad - CEO of Anglo American
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:50
Karooooo reports a solid Q1 2022 results with total revenue up 28% to ZAR801 million
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
CEO Zak Calisto - CEO of Karooooo
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - The greatest investment approach ever invented for the individual investor
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram
No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Tyre prices might be going up soon, warns association

28 July 2022 7:16 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
car tyres
Charl de Villiers
TIASA
SATMC

John Perlman speaks to the Chairperson of Tyre Importers Association of South Africa (TIASA), Charl de Villiers, for more.

The Tyre Importers Association of South Africa (TIASA) is warning of an increase in tyre prices for taxis, small vehicles and trucks.

This comes after the SA Tyre Manufacturer Conference (SATMC) lodged an application to the International Trade Administration Commission (ITAC) to impose additional duties of between 8% and 69% on passenger, taxi, bus and truck vehicle tyres imported from China.

SATMC comprises domestic tyre companies including Continental, Bridgestone, Goodyear, and Sumitomo.

TIASA is backed by the National Taxi Association (NTA) and Road Freight Association (RFA) in opposing SATMC's application.

The association's chairperson, Charl de Villiers, spoke to 702's John Perlman.

He added that SATMC relied on international facilities to supply tyres that are not manufactured locally.

Out of 3,200 units that they offer for sale in South Africa, 80% of those products are imported and not manufactured locally.

Charl de Villiers, Chairperson - Tyre Importers Association of South Africa

They also exporting jobs into other markets and rely on their global footprint facilities to supplement the demand they have in South Africa.

Charl de Villiers, Chairperson - Tyre Importers Association of South Africa

Listen to the audio for more.




