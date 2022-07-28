Waste pickers are cleaning up the country 700,000kg of plastic at a time
The role of waste pickers in the chain of South Africa’s waste collection and recycling chain cannot be ignored.
Over a period of nine months, 50 waste pickers collected 700,000kg of plastic recyclables worth around R1.4 million, and covered a distance of 20,000km.
John Perlman spoke to Urban Surfer's Sifiso Gumbi about the role of waste pickers and what Urban Surfer is doing to support them.
The real issue is that no one really goes out on the ground to really engage with the waste pickers and find out what their issues are and what they need to be assisted with.Sifiso Gumbi, recycler relations at the Urban Surfer
The goal of Urban Surfers is to maintain a relationship with the waste pickers and understand their needs, while also collecting data to clearly show the impact of what they do.
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/-2lJGRIY5P0
