Gender commission rubbishes Mthethwa's pay parity promise

Today at 11:05
Listener's Choice- The status of sex work in South Africa
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Jayne Arnott, Sex Workers rights specialist at Sonke Gender Justice
Today at 11:35
What's the Tea - Do you say anything when a baby looks completely different from both parents?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 12:05
ANC hosts media dialogue on corruption and state capture discussion documents.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nokukhanya Mntambo - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
Embattled former SAA Chair, Dudu Myeni's case resumes, she is expected to plead guilty.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Bernadette Wicks
Today at 12:15
Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry continues.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 12:23
Hillary Gardee's case resumes with bail application for accused no 2 & 3.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Buhle Mbhele- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
Sindiso Magaqa case resumes at the PMB high court today.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 12:41
Numsa's National Congress begins this after numerous disruption and court action.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Reporter at Eyewitness News
Today at 12:52
President Cyril Ramaphosa celebrates Banyana Banyana winning Women's Africa Cup of Nations at the Union Buildings.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mawande Mateza EWN SPORTS Reporter
Today at 12:56
Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital and Smile Week to make a life-changing difference to 14 children.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kim Robertson Smith - Smile Foundation SA
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - Car feature subscriptions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Coen Jonker | CEO at TymeBank
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Coen Jonker - CEO at TymeBank
Mthethwa out of touch with reality with review of R22m flag - DA Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, DA member of Parliament Tshepo Mhlongo said the public outcry is enough to cancel the whole project. 27 July 2022 10:00 AM
Halala! Professor Marwala to head UN University in Tokyo Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Professor Tshilidzi Marwala said he was entrusted with an exciting role. 27 July 2022 9:48 AM
SA luxury goods co. raking it in hand(bag) over fist as handbag sells for R280K The second-hand Hermes Berkin bag was snapped up online in just 8 minutes for a whopping R280 000 from luxury goods store Luxity. 27 July 2022 9:28 AM
Telkom takes Ramaphosa to court in bid to stop SIU probe TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod explains the background of the Telkom saga and why it's pushing back - on The Money Show 26 July 2022 6:53 PM
It was a wise move for Ramaphosa to attend ANC KZN Conference - analyst The ANC concluded the provincial leadership race for their biggest province over the weekend. 25 July 2022 6:23 PM
ANC KZN expected to discuss Sihle Zikalala's future as premier Clement Manyathela speaks to the newly elected chairperson of the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal, Siboniso Duma. 25 July 2022 11:40 AM
'Coping at UCT with no private school education is relatable to many readers' Nyimpini Mabunda (CEO, General Electric Southern Africa) talks about his book 'Take Charge: Life lessons on the road to CEO'. 26 July 2022 9:49 PM
Kumba Iron Ore a key player as steel producers embrace decarbonisation - CEO While Kumba Iron Ore's profits have plummeted, CEO Mpumi Zikalala tells The Money Show she is upbeat about the future. 26 July 2022 8:22 PM
By 2024 elections, load shedding could be ended - NPC's Swilling Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa speaks to Project Management Office head at the Presidency, Rudi Dicks, and National Planning Commis... 26 July 2022 10:35 AM
'Coping at UCT with no private school education is relatable to many readers' Nyimpini Mabunda (CEO, General Electric Southern Africa) talks about his book 'Take Charge: Life lessons on the road to CEO'. 26 July 2022 9:49 PM
Depression NOT caused by low serotonin – University College London Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Mark Horowitz, Clinical Research Fellow in Psychiatry at University College London. 26 July 2022 1:12 PM
WATCH: Wives buying their husbands same t-shirt for a luncheon go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 July 2022 9:29 AM
Banyana coach Desiree Ellis ‘overwhelmed’ by support following Wafcon win Hundreds welcomed the new champions of Africa as they arrived back on home soil on Tuesday morning after their success in the 2022... 26 July 2022 4:36 PM
Women’s football leaders call for women's league in SA Former Safa vice president Ria Ledwaba and Safa COO Lydia Monyepao vouched for the creation of a women’s national football league... 26 July 2022 2:13 PM
Danny Jordaan commits to address Bafana and Banyana players' pay inequality Jordaan noted the inequity as a "societal creation" that had to be tackled head-on. 26 July 2022 1:15 PM
Cool Runnings of the wine world: Raise a glass for local doccie Blind Ambition Four Zimbabwean refugees turned sommeliers shake up the international wine establishment at the World Wine Tasting Championships. 25 July 2022 1:18 PM
Celebrating Truckers Together: #ThankYouTrucker Competition Returns The aim of #ThankYouTrucker is to recognise, reward and celebrate our unsung heroes on the road - the public is keen to join in! 25 July 2022 11:00 AM
Catch I am A Woman at the Market Theatre in celebration of Women's Month Director of the one-woman play, Palesa Mazamisa says the play is anchored on themes of love, belonging, female identity in modern... 24 July 2022 1:49 PM
Russia to quit International Space Station after 26 years of 'beautiful harmony' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 27 July 2022 10:25 AM
Pope apologises for horrors committed by Church against Canada's First Nations Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 26 July 2022 12:00 PM
[WATCH] Chess-playing robot breaks 7-year-old opponent’s finger during match Bad robot! Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 July 2022 2:50 PM
LISTEN: 'Africa can be a confederal state,' says Prof Lumumba Clement Manyathela speaks to Professor Patrick Lumumba about the state of African politics. 23 July 2022 3:11 PM
Trek4Mandela: 'What a moment to be alive', says SA's Kilimanjaro summiteer Uveka Rangappa spoke to Trek4Mandela summiteer - Scara Mafokoane, about their triumphant return from climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. 21 July 2022 2:56 PM
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022 Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how. 19 July 2022 3:32 PM
CHARLES NQAKULA: Diagnosis of the health of the ANC African National Congress (ANC) veteran Charles Nqakula calls on the party to convene a consultative conference where it can discu... 25 July 2022 9:00 AM
South Africa’s electricity crisis explained – with solutions and timeframes Amid increasing load shedding and mounting pressure on SA's power grid, here's all the information you need to make life easier. 22 July 2022 4:47 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The thrill of twill: say yes to the chino Say yes to the chino, and say yes to you! Even if you have to go to the men’s section to get them. Try a couple of pairs on, tell... 21 July 2022 12:51 PM
Gender commission rubbishes Mthethwa's pay parity promise

27 July 2022 8:07 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Women
Sport
Nathi Mthethwa
gender wage gap

Africa Melane speaks to Javu Baloyi, Commission for Gender Equality spokesperson about the possibility of equal pay across the board for women athletes.

-The Commission for Gender Equality is skeptical of government promises too address the gender wage gap in sport

-CGE says this will take a long time to implement

-It believes private companies must come on board to assist with funding

_

FILE: Banyana Banyana midfielder, Refiloe Jane receives gold medal from Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa on 26 July 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Promises by Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa that government is addressing the gender pay gap in women's sport is simply lip-service.

That's the view of one commentator, as the topic of the gender wage disparity becomes a national conversation after Banyana Banyana's victory at the Women's Africa Cup Of Nations in Morocco on Saturday.

As the triumphant team arrived to a heroes' welcome in Johannesburg on Tuesday, the minister made a bold statement that Banyana would be paid equally to Bafana Bafana and that all women athletes would be paid on par with their male counterparts.

Mthethwa said government would address gender parity by implementing new laws.

Africa Melane spoke to the Commission for Gender Equality spokesperson, Javu Baloyi, who was less than impressed with the rousing declaration.

While the announcement has been widely welcomed, Baloyi was skeptical, saying it was "not a step in the right direction".

Minister Nathi Mthethwa is a politician. The person who supposed to make those pronouncements is Danny Jordaan. So this is going to take forever to be implemented.

Javu Baloyi, Commission for Gender Equality spokesperson

In this country, we have a problem with implementation. We have all the wonderful policies. At times, we talk rhetorical....at times we dance with the gallery.

Javu Baloyi, Commission for Gender Equality spokesperson

Baloyi said this was not about all sporting codes. If government was serious, it could have implemented this policy in women's soccer only, instead of overshadowing what should be a beautiful moment for Banyana.

Shortly after the minister's statement, a SAFA official was heard on 702 yesterday saying they're going to look at it. So we cannot say this is a step in a right direction. We wanted that commitment yesterday that they are going to correct this situation.

Javu Baloyi, Commission for Gender Equality spokesperson

The team's commitment and passion for the game cannot be overstated. As other football teams threw their hands up in protest at the gender page gap before Wafcon, Banyana kept its eye on the game and gave it their all.

Baloyi believes Jordaan and other SAFA officials need to do more to find the money reduce the pay gap.

If you have people who are fit for purpose, you will never struggle with sponsorship. The Banyana Banyana victory has set this country on a new trajectory. We have companies that deal with women's issues. Why can't Safa approach these companies and come on board? We have motor vehicle companies that can sponsor the players.

Javu Baloyi, Commission for Gender Equality spokesperson

Why don't we ask Safa, the presidency, the government and treasury and say these women deserve to be given more. Safa's marketing department should be the ones to use this opportunity. As much as we talk about the pay gap, which is a not a definite answer, we can use the opportunity to get sponsorship.

Javu Baloyi, Commission for Gender Equality spokesperson

Scroll up for more on the interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Gender commission rubbishes Mthethwa's pay parity promise




Mthethwa out of touch with reality with review of R22m flag - DA

27 July 2022 10:00 AM

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, DA member of Parliament Tshepo Mhlongo said the public outcry is enough to cancel the whole project.

Halala! Professor Marwala to head UN University in Tokyo

27 July 2022 9:48 AM

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Professor Tshilidzi Marwala said he was entrusted with an exciting role.

SA luxury goods co. raking it in hand(bag) over fist as handbag sells for R280K

27 July 2022 9:28 AM

The second-hand Hermes Berkin bag was snapped up online in just 8 minutes for a whopping R280 000 from luxury goods store Luxity.

'Chemical castration no silver bullet for SA's rape scourge'

27 July 2022 9:02 AM

Human settlements minister and chair of the African National Congress (ANC)’s subcommittee on social transformation Lindiwe Sisulu has again called for chemical castration of offenders.

More price hikes loom as tyre producers ask for higher duties on Chinese imports

26 July 2022 9:37 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Donald MacKay, Director at XA International Trade Advisors.

'President's energy plan spot on, the key now is implementation'- Brian Dames

26 July 2022 7:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews ex-Eskom CEO Brian Dames (African Rainbow Energy & Power) and Deloitte Africa's Andrew Lane.

Suspects in Hillary Gardee murder case plotting to kill witness, court hears

26 July 2022 7:50 PM

Investigating officer colonel Thamsanqa Mkhaliphi, told the court that the trio accused of killing Gardee were overheard by several inmates to be colluding to murder the witness.

Telkom takes Ramaphosa to court in bid to stop SIU probe

26 July 2022 6:53 PM

TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod explains the background of the Telkom saga and why it's pushing back - on The Money Show

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis ‘overwhelmed’ by support following Wafcon win

26 July 2022 4:36 PM

Hundreds welcomed the new champions of Africa as they arrived back on home soil on Tuesday morning after their success in the 2022 Women's African Cup of Nations.

New inclusive facial recognition technology hits the market

26 July 2022 12:11 PM

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Paybyface Africa managing director, Michelle Rachman, says most ideas are not developed with Africa in mind and they fail.

