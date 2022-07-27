Halala! Professor Marwala to head UN University in Tokyo
Congratulatory messages are pouring in for Professor Tshilidzi Marwala who has been appointed as the next Rector of the United Nations University headquartered in Tokyo.
Marwala is currently the Vice Chancellor of the University of Johannesburg and holds a PhD in Artificial Intelligence and Engineering from the University of Cambridge.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Professor Tshilidzi Marwala said he was entrusted with an exciting role.
We need to work hard given the constraints. I remember sitting under a mango tree in class, and just yesterday my grade one teacher called me, she is obviously quite old saying this is that young boy under a tree that I taught.Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of Johannesburg
Marwala said more needed to be done in terms of education in the country.
We need to educate our people, an informed citizen is necessary for us to move forward.Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of Johannesburg
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
Mthethwa out of touch with reality with review of R22m flag - DA
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, DA member of Parliament Tshepo Mhlongo said the public outcry is enough to cancel the whole project.Read More
SA luxury goods co. raking it in hand(bag) over fist as handbag sells for R280K
The second-hand Hermes Berkin bag was snapped up online in just 8 minutes for a whopping R280 000 from luxury goods store Luxity.Read More
'Chemical castration no silver bullet for SA's rape scourge'
Human settlements minister and chair of the African National Congress (ANC)’s subcommittee on social transformation Lindiwe Sisulu has again called for chemical castration of offenders.Read More
Gender commission rubbishes Mthethwa's pay parity promise
Africa Melane speaks to Javu Baloyi, Commission for Gender Equality spokesperson about the possibility of equal pay across the board for women athletes.Read More
More price hikes loom as tyre producers ask for higher duties on Chinese imports
Bruce Whitfield interviews Donald MacKay, Director at XA International Trade Advisors.Read More
'President's energy plan spot on, the key now is implementation'- Brian Dames
Bruce Whitfield interviews ex-Eskom CEO Brian Dames (African Rainbow Energy & Power) and Deloitte Africa's Andrew Lane.Read More
Suspects in Hillary Gardee murder case plotting to kill witness, court hears
Investigating officer colonel Thamsanqa Mkhaliphi, told the court that the trio accused of killing Gardee were overheard by several inmates to be colluding to murder the witness.Read More
Telkom takes Ramaphosa to court in bid to stop SIU probe
TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod explains the background of the Telkom saga and why it's pushing back - on The Money ShowRead More
Banyana coach Desiree Ellis ‘overwhelmed’ by support following Wafcon win
Hundreds welcomed the new champions of Africa as they arrived back on home soil on Tuesday morning after their success in the 2022 Women's African Cup of Nations.Read More