Halala! Professor Marwala to head UN University in Tokyo





Congratulatory messages are pouring in for Professor Tshilidzi Marwala who has been appointed as the next Rector of the United Nations University headquartered in Tokyo.

Marwala is currently the Vice Chancellor of the University of Johannesburg and holds a PhD in Artificial Intelligence and Engineering from the University of Cambridge.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Professor Tshilidzi Marwala said he was entrusted with an exciting role.

We need to work hard given the constraints. I remember sitting under a mango tree in class, and just yesterday my grade one teacher called me, she is obviously quite old saying this is that young boy under a tree that I taught. Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of Johannesburg

Marwala said more needed to be done in terms of education in the country.

We need to educate our people, an informed citizen is necessary for us to move forward. Professor Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of Johannesburg

Listen to the full interview below: