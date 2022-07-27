SA luxury goods co. raking it in hand(bag) over fist as handbag sells for R280K
To the untrained eye, this looks like an ordinary black handbag, right?
Wrong. This is a Hermès Fjord Leather Birkin and it's one of the most expensive bags in the world.
For fashionistas and luxury brand lovers alike, the Hermes handbag is one of the most coveted bags on the planet.
Brand new, a Birkin bag from the French fashion house can cost anywhere between $8,500 (R143k) to over $300,000 (R5 million!).
Luckily for the new owner of a second-hand version of this bag, sold recently by South Africa’s largest pre-owned and authenticated luxury reseller, Luxity, they managed to scoop themselves a bargain.
Snapping it up online within eight minutes of it being listed, the wealthy buyer coughed up a mere R280 000 for the coveted carrier.
Interestingly, a new Birkin bag can only be obtained by a select group of VIP customers handpicked by Hermès.
It seems this latest sale signifies a rise in South Africans’ appetite for luxury.
Last year, Luxity sold a Hermès Togo Birkin bag for R220,000 within two minutes of being listed.
Currently, this Hermes Swift Leather Kelly Pochette Etoupe is listed on their website for a cool R250 000.
And don't worry, they offer a payment plan if you're a little strapped for cash right now.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA luxury goods co. raking it in hand(bag) over fist as handbag sells for R280K
