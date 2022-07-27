'Chemical castration no silver bullet for SA's rape scourge'
JOHANNESBURG - A human rights activist said chemical castration was not the answer to South Africa’s high rate of rape.
Human settlements minister and chair of the African National Congress (ANC)’s subcommittee on social transformation, Lindiwe Sisulu, has again called for the chemical castration of offenders.
A proposal to introduce chemical castration was previously rejected by the ANC but Sisulu said she would continue to push for it at the party's next conference.
Activist and researcher Lisa Vetten, however, spoke to 702’s Bongani Bingwa on Wednesday and said chemical castration was not the answer adding that shortfalls in the criminal justice system had to be addressed.
“If you look at the fact that only about half of rapes result in arrests and about seven per cent in conviction we can see there are many problems the way police investigate, in the way evidence is gathered, in the way cases are prosecuted.
"And we’d be doing far more to prevent rape to invest in those particular problems in the criminal justice system then at the very end point where only a very small percentage ultimately get convicted,” she explained.
Vetten said that only a very small percentage of rapists were repeat rapists and that chemical castration was based on a range of flawed assumptions.
“The problem isn't an excess of hormones, it’s a problem in thinking which comes from various origins. And again, one would be doing much more to be putting in place effective programmes in prison for that very small percentage who are repeat offenders.”
This article first appeared on EWN : 'Chemical castration no silver bullet for SA's rape scourge'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_22506821_macro-photography-of-a-syringe-ready-to-put-a-vaccine.html?vti=lmpscum4i0mt1dr17x-1-11
More from Local
Mthethwa out of touch with reality with review of R22m flag - DA
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, DA member of Parliament Tshepo Mhlongo said the public outcry is enough to cancel the whole project.Read More
Halala! Professor Marwala to head UN University in Tokyo
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Professor Tshilidzi Marwala said he was entrusted with an exciting role.Read More
SA luxury goods co. raking it in hand(bag) over fist as handbag sells for R280K
The second-hand Hermes Berkin bag was snapped up online in just 8 minutes for a whopping R280 000 from luxury goods store Luxity.Read More
Gender commission rubbishes Mthethwa's pay parity promise
Africa Melane speaks to Javu Baloyi, Commission for Gender Equality spokesperson about the possibility of equal pay across the board for women athletes.Read More
More price hikes loom as tyre producers ask for higher duties on Chinese imports
Bruce Whitfield interviews Donald MacKay, Director at XA International Trade Advisors.Read More
'President's energy plan spot on, the key now is implementation'- Brian Dames
Bruce Whitfield interviews ex-Eskom CEO Brian Dames (African Rainbow Energy & Power) and Deloitte Africa's Andrew Lane.Read More
Suspects in Hillary Gardee murder case plotting to kill witness, court hears
Investigating officer colonel Thamsanqa Mkhaliphi, told the court that the trio accused of killing Gardee were overheard by several inmates to be colluding to murder the witness.Read More
Telkom takes Ramaphosa to court in bid to stop SIU probe
TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod explains the background of the Telkom saga and why it's pushing back - on The Money ShowRead More
Banyana coach Desiree Ellis ‘overwhelmed’ by support following Wafcon win
Hundreds welcomed the new champions of Africa as they arrived back on home soil on Tuesday morning after their success in the 2022 Women's African Cup of Nations.Read More