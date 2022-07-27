



JOHANNESBURG - A human rights activist said chemical castration was not the answer to South Africa’s high rate of rape.

Human settlements minister and chair of the African National Congress (ANC)’s subcommittee on social transformation, Lindiwe Sisulu, has again called for the chemical castration of offenders.

A proposal to introduce chemical castration was previously rejected by the ANC but Sisulu said she would continue to push for it at the party's next conference.

Activist and researcher Lisa Vetten, however, spoke to 702’s Bongani Bingwa on Wednesday and said chemical castration was not the answer adding that shortfalls in the criminal justice system had to be addressed.

“If you look at the fact that only about half of rapes result in arrests and about seven per cent in conviction we can see there are many problems the way police investigate, in the way evidence is gathered, in the way cases are prosecuted.

"And we’d be doing far more to prevent rape to invest in those particular problems in the criminal justice system then at the very end point where only a very small percentage ultimately get convicted,” she explained.

Vetten said that only a very small percentage of rapists were repeat rapists and that chemical castration was based on a range of flawed assumptions.

“The problem isn't an excess of hormones, it’s a problem in thinking which comes from various origins. And again, one would be doing much more to be putting in place effective programmes in prison for that very small percentage who are repeat offenders.”

This article first appeared on EWN : 'Chemical castration no silver bullet for SA's rape scourge'